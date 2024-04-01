CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD and virtually.



Title: Development of an In Vivo Non-Viral Ocular Editing Platform and Application to Potential Treatments for Glaucoma

Session Type: In-Person Oral Presentation

Session Title: Ophthalmic and Auditory: Delivery Innovations

Abstract Number: 87

Location: Room 318 – 323

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

Abstracts will be released to the public on April 22, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/. The data are embargoed until 6:00 a.m. ET on the presentation day, Wednesday May 8, 2024. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of gene editing, to a company with a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular and rare diseases. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR science has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com .



