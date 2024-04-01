FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Global FoodBanking Network Welcomes Vanessa Garcia as Chief Financial Officer

Chicago, IL, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global FoodBanking Network Welcomes Vanessa Garcia as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, IL, APRIL 1, 2024 – The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is delighted to announce that Vanessa Garcia is assuming the critical role of Chief Finanical Officer, where she will be entrusted with guiding the organization’s financial strategy, bolstering operational efficiencies, and advancing strategic priorities.

“After a thorough and rigorous search, we are thrilled to welcome Vanessa Garcia to The Global FoodBanking Network,” said CEO Lisa Moon. “She is experienced at managing large and complex operational budgets, and will be a major asset in strengthening our internal infrastrucures and continuing to make The Global FoodBanking Network a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming workplace.”

Garcia brings 16 years of experience to GFN, including her tenures as a financial executive at First Children’s Finance and Amazon Conservation, where she oversaw finance, HR, and IT operations to foster financial sustainability and growth. Garica has demonstrated skill in managing significant operational budgets ranging between $15 and $32 million. Her unwavering commitment to accountability and transparency, along with her consistent track record of clean audits, highlights her strategic and operational leadership.

“Joining The Global FoodBanking Network as Chief Financial Officer is a pivotal moment in my career, blending my personal mission with my professional journey. Having witnessed food insecurity firsthand while growing up in Bolivia, I am deeply committed to the cause of GFN,” said Garcia. “I am eager to use technology and strategic management to enhance our operations and amplify our impact. This role is more than a position to me; it's an opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of those facing the challenges of hunger and food insecurity.”

Beyond her financial and technological acumen, Garcia’s leadership in HR has led to the successful implementation of vital initiatives such as the development of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) strategies, refining performance review processes, optimizing compensation structures, and negotiating benefits.

Garcia holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from George Washington University and is the founder and director of the Ilumina Scholarship Program, supporting Bolivian students in the Washington, DC area, where she lives.

Garcia will be taking over the Chief Financial Officer position from Beth Saks, who has been part of The Global FoodBanking Network team for more than 15 years.

“We would not be where we are without Beth Saks,” said Moon. “She has been an incredible leader within the organization and has provided steadfast and insightful oversight of our financial position and built our HR, IT, and administrative functions from the ground up. We are deeply grateful for Beth’s commitment to our mission to end global hunger, and for the steady hand she provided for all these years.”

Beth Saks shepherded the finances and administration of The Global FoodBanking Network from an early stage NGO into a global operation working in more than 50 countries with a Network of food banks that helped get food to 32 million people last year.

The Global FoodBanking Network extends our deepest thanks to Saks for enabling us to do such critical work year after year.

###

About The Global FoodBanking Network



The Global FoodBanking Network supports community-led solutions to alleviate hunger in nearly 50 countries. While millions struggle to access enough safe and nutritious food, nearly a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. We’re changing that. We believe food banks directed by local leaders are key to achieving Zero Hunger and building resilient food systems. For more information, visit foodbanking.org.

James Fredrick The Global FoodBanking Network +1(872)213-1245 jfredrick@foodbanking.org