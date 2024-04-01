Verizon to award $50K disaster-preparedness grant to KIPP DC Public Schools during April 2 event

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is awarding a $50,000 disaster-preparedness grant to KIPP DC Public Schools, underscoring the company’s dedication to community resilience and emergency preparedness in Washington, D.C., and celebrating that partnership during an on-campus event kicking off at 9:30 a.m. April 2.



Verizon’s support will help KIPP DC Public Schools provide disaster-relief education and resources to their students and surrounding communities through Verizon Frontline volunteers, including:

Community education: The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team will conduct tabling events, engaging with community members to showcase resources that ensure connectivity for first responders and government agencies during emergencies.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team will conduct tabling events, engaging with community members to showcase resources that ensure connectivity for first responders and government agencies during emergencies. Bilingual resource distribution: Verizon volunteers will partner with KIPP DC Public Schools to distribute bilingual resources on flooding, offering essential dos and don'ts for disaster preparedness during community-facing events.

Verizon volunteers will partner with KIPP DC Public Schools to distribute bilingual resources on flooding, offering essential dos and don'ts for disaster preparedness during community-facing events. Classroom simulations: Elementary school students at KIPP DC Public Schools will participate in disaster simulations, covering scenarios such as blizzards, floods and earthquakes to foster preparedness and resilience.



To celebrate the grant and the innovative and proactive ways Verizon supports community readiness, reporters are invited to attend a Tuesday, April 2 tour of KIPP DC Shaw Campus (421 P St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001), starting at 9:30 a.m.

Mekia Love, Chief of Schools at KIPP DC Public Schools, expressed appreciation for Verizon's support, stating, “Verizon’s grant and resources will significantly contribute to our community’s ability to prepare and respond to disasters. This funding empowers our schools and communities to play a central role in preparing and responding to disasters, ensuring that we are not only resilient but also equipped with the knowledge and resources to navigate potential disasters effectively.”

Mario Acosta-Velez, Local Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “At Verizon, we recognize the critical role disaster preparedness plays in keeping communities connected during emergencies. This partnership with KIPP DC Public Schools reflects our commitment to building resilient communities and ensuring that everyone stays connected, informed and safe during emergencies.”

Verizon remains committed to keeping communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster-relief efforts. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, who will be volunteering in this effort, provides on-demand, emergency assistance to government agencies and first responders to help maintain mission-critical communications during emergency response operations. Made up primarily of former first responders and military members, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to more than 1,600 requests for support from nearly 900 federal, state and local public safety agencies across all 50 states in 2023.

