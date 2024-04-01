Submit Release
aTyr Pharma to Participate in April Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in April 2024.

Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: Evercore ISI Diamonds in the Rough Webinar Day
Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 10:30am EDT
Location: Virtual
Format: Corporate Presentation with Q&A Session

Conference: Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Location: Everett, MA
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

For more information on how to register, please contact your Evercore ISI or Piper Sandler representative.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com 


Primary Logo

