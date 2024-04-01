Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival Celebrates 29 Years April 24-26, 2024 - Frankenmuth, Michigan

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragtime music has entertained millions since its inception in the United States in the late 1800s. The syncopated rhythms will be celebrated once again at the annual Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival from April 24-26, 2024. Ragtime musicians from around the country will gather at Zehnder’s restaurant in Frankenmuth, MI., just 90 miles north of Detroit.

“We are so pleased to host the 29th anniversary of the Ragtime Festival, “said Zehnder’s chairperson and CEO Al Zehnder. “We can attest that there are hundreds of Ragtime enthusiasts who make an annual visit to Frankenmuth for this musical event. It’s a great tribute to Ragtime and musicians who have made this event a very special tradition.” Ragtime is considered the first truly American musical genre. Attendees will enjoy flashy piano styles, beautiful melodies, witty songs, and rhythmic boogie-woogie.

The 29th Annual Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival continues to feature the finest musicians, the “Best of the Best” seasoned ragtime performers from across the country, including Michigan’s own Bob Milne. Milne is considered by many to be the best boogie-woogie pianist in the world; he is an active musical ambassador for the United States.

Guests can enjoy lunch and dinner concerts, and plenty of fun with highly entertaining music, stories behind the music, and camaraderie among the entertainers.

Ticket prices vary for the five events from $34 to $52, and $70 for the grand finale dinner buffet show. For a complete listing of concerts, menus and pricing go to ticketing.zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999 for more information and reservations.

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings and lodging.

