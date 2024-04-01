X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

BOSTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024, and the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium being held in Boston from April 16-17, 2024.

Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM ET Format: Corporate Presentation Webcast Link Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Format: 1x1 Meetings

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a selective, small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. regulatory approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com .

