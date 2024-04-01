Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,587 in the last 365 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

BOSTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024, and the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium being held in Boston from April 16-17, 2024.

 
Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference
  Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
  Time: 9:30 AM ET
  Format: Corporate Presentation
  Webcast Link
   
Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
  Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
  Format: 1x1 Meetings
   

About X4 Pharmaceuticals 
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a selective, small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. regulatory approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Contacts:
Daniel Ferry (investors)
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Ché Knight (media)
LifeSci Communications
cknight@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more