Smith+Nephew introduces the RENASYS™ EDGE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System – an exciting new option in home-based care for patients living with chronic wounds

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of its RENASYS EDGE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System in the US as a patient-centric option for treating chronic wounds. The system is lightweight and compact allowing it to be easily carried or worn,1 it features a discreet canister, and operates quietly so as not to draw attention or disturb the patients’ daily activities.1





It is estimated that the annual financial burden of chronic wounds in the US is $33 billion,2 and affecting some 8.2 million people.*3 The RENASYS EDGE System is designed for patients suffering from these wounds and living at home. Chronic wounds, including ulcers, have a huge impact on a patient’s life beyond just the pain and discomfort, with 68% often becoming self-conscious of their wound and many becoming isolated.4 The need to carry a bulky, noisy medical device that draws attention to their condition only increases this discomfort.

Smith+Nephew is also announcing two new national distribution partners for the RENASYS EDGE System - SunMED Medical Solutions and First Nation Group. These new partnerships will enable Smith+Nephew to introduce this new, innovative technology to more patients on a national level and support its growing negative pressure wound therapy business.

“When designing the RENASYS EDGE System we kept patients and their needs in the forefront of our minds. It’s the very definition of our purpose – Life Unlimited - allowing patients to continue with their daily lives while receiving prescribed negative pressure wound therapy,” stated Laura Ackerman, Vice President and General Manager, NPWT at Smith+Nephew. “And now with SunMED in the commercial healthcare market and First Nation Group supporting our veterans, RENASYS EDGE will be able to create a lasting impact on the way patients experience the benefit of negative pressure wound therapy in the comfort of their home.”

Burt Thomas, a RENASYS EDGE patient explained his experience with the system by stating, “I was not hindered by it at all. I was able to go on outings, play games, and was actually able to do a lot of day-to-day activities. I hope other people can benefit like I did.”

For clinicians, the RENASYS EDGE system is intuitive and easy-to-use.5 Its user-friendly interface gives step-by-step guidance on therapy application,5 and technical support is just one click away during set up with the near field communication feature on the system. Additionally, Smith+Nephew provides 24-hour customer support for patients and a clinical hotline.

Clinicians wanting to learn more about how the RENASYS EDGE System can support their clinical practice and benefit patients can visit the RENASYS EDGE page on Smith+Nephew’s website, or contact their local Smith+Nephew sales representative. For information on our national distribution partners please visit their websites: SunMED Medical Solutions and First Nation Group .

* based on Medicare beneficiaries

References

For detailed product information, including indications for use, contraindications, precautions and warnings, please consult the product’s applicable Instructions for Use (IFU) prior to use.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

