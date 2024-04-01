Submit Release
Discovery Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cordero Project Feasibility Study

TORONTO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report entitled: Cordero Silver Project, Technical Report & Feasibility Study dated February 16, 2024 (the “Technical Report”), in respect of Discovery’s Cordero deposit in Mexico. The report was authored by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc., WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure Inc. and RedDot3D Inc.

The filing of the Technical Report follows the Company’s news release issued on February 20, 2024 (entitled: Positive Feasibility Results Establish Cordero as One of the World’s Leading Development-Stage Silver Projects), which outlined the key inputs, assumptions and results from the Feasibility Study.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposit. The Feasibility Study completed in February 2024 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a large-scale, long-life project with low unit costs and attractive economic returns that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P.Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:
Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


