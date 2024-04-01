Ocuphire Announces the U.S. Commercial Launch of RYZUMVl™ (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) by its Partner Viatris

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of RYZUMVI™ (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) by its partner Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS).



Ocuphire has a global license agreement with Viatris to co-develop and commercialize Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%. Under the terms of this agreement, Ocuphire is eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestones as well as royalties.

For more information, please refer to the announcement on the Viatris corporate website at https://newsroom.viatris.com/.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders. Phentolamine is currently being developed in clinical trials for a number of refractive eye disorder indications in partnership with Viatris. Ocuphire's lead retinal product candidate, APX3330, is a first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein) in clinical development for diabetic retinopathy. APX3330 is not approved for use by any regulatory health authority in any country.

For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

