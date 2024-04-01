PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market Size to Worth $30.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 9.1%: AMR

The construction industry is increasingly utilizing high-performance concrete for infrastructure projects, driven by the need for structures with superior strength, durability, and sustainability. PC-based superplasticizers are essential additives in producing high-performance concrete due to their ability to achieve high levels of workability without increasing water content.

Wilmington, Delaware , April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market by Form (Liquid and Powder), and Application (Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "PC-based concrete superplasticizer market" was valued at $13 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global PC-based concrete superplasticizer market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in demand for modern construction projects and a surge in demand for precast concrete in the construction industry. However, the availability of alternatives hinders the market growth. Moreover, an increase in awareness for environmental sustainability and eco-friendly construction materials and a rise in demand for architectural concrete offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global PC-based concrete superplasticizer market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $13.0 Billion Market Size In 2032 $30.6 Billion CAGR 9.1% No. Of Pages In Report 315 Segments Covered Form, Application, And Region Drivers Increase In Demand For Modern Construction Projects Surge In Demand For Precast Concrete In The Construction Industry Opportunities Increase In Awareness For Environmental Sustainability And Eco-Friendly Construction Materials Rise In Demand For Architectural Concrete Restraints Availability Of Alternatives

The powder segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the PC-based concrete superplasticizer market revenue and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that liquid PC-based superplasticizers are growing in popularity in decorative concrete applications to enhance workability and surface finish. They help achieve better color dispersion, texture retention, and surface smoothness in decorative concrete finishes such as stamped concrete, stained concrete, and exposed aggregate surfaces.

However, the powder is the fastest-growing segment in the PC-based concrete superplasticizer market growing with a CAGR of 9.2%. Powdered PC-based concrete superplasticizers are widely used in the production of ready-mix concrete. Concrete plants incorporate these superplasticizers into their batching process to improve the workability and flowability of the concrete mixes, ensuring consistent quality and performance. Precast concrete manufacturers utilize powdered superplasticizers to enhance the fluidity and moldability of concrete during casting.

The ready-mix concrete segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By application, the ready-mix concrete segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global PC-based concrete superplasticizer market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, whereas ready-mix concrete segment is also the fastest growing segment expected to grow with the CAGR of 9.4%. Ready-mix concrete plants use high-range water-reducing admixtures, namely sulfonate naphthalene formaldehyde condensate, for making standard cement concrete. These admixtures are used to economize the cost of concrete by reducing the quantity of water.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the PC-based concrete superplasticizer market revenue and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe, whereas Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Polycarboxylate-based concrete superplasticizers have become increasingly popular in the construction industry worldwide, including in the Asia-Pacific region. These chemicals are essential additives in modern concrete production, offering improved workability, durability, and strength characteristics to concrete mixtures. China stands out as one of the largest consumers of concrete superplasticizers globally, and polycarboxylate-based superplasticizers have gained significant traction in the country's construction sector. With the rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructure development, the demand for high-performance concrete has surged. Polycarboxylate-based superplasticizers are favored for their ability to achieve high levels of slump retention and workability, crucial for large-scale construction projects.

Players: -

Sika AG

Arkema

APEI S.p.A.

KZJ New Materials Group

JIAHUA CHEMICALS INC.

TSC

Shandong Zovae High-tech Material Co., Ltd.

Metro Chemicals

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

Sakshi Chem Sciences Private Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global PC-based concrete superplasticizer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

