Rakovina Therapeutics To Host Informational Webinar on April 3, 2024

Announces Capital Markets Advisory Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV), (“Rakovina Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients through the development of novel DNA-damage response inhibitor therapeutics, will be hosting an informational webinar on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



The Rakovina leadership team and members of the scientific team will host the conference call to provide additional information about the company's recent announcement regarding its collaboration with the Deep Docking AI platform and other industry insights.

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Time:Link: April 3, 2024

Link: https://events.irlabs.ca/rkv_event

https://events.irlabs.ca/rkv_event





Rakovina Therapeutics is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("ICP") of Toronto, to provide capital market advisory services to the Company on a non-exclusive basis. These services include advising the Company on financial market related initiatives, including access to ICP’s automated market making services through its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

For the automated market making services, ICP will receive a fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for a term of three months and may continue on a month-to-month basis. There are no other compensation rights being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and similar international regulatory agencies.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

For Additional Information Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

David Hyman

Chief Financial Officer

Email: info@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@rakovinatherapeutics.com

