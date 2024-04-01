Methodology Insights: Understanding Marine Fuel Injection System Market Research Approach

Market Research Report

Marine Fuel Injection System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine fuel injection system is a management system for engines in marine applications like super boat, custom boat, NJBA, outboards, cargo vessel, tanker, containership, bulkers, etc. They consist of various components like fuel injector, fuel pump, fuel valves, electronic control unit (ECU), and fuel pressure regulators. These management systems help achieve quicker throttle response, precise regulation of exhaust system, enhanced fuel flow, and equal fuel distribution. The emergence of this market has addressed the regulation norms pertaining harmful emissions. Expansions and new product launches are the prominent strategies adopted by the key leading players in this market. Other features, which make marine fuel injection systems market ideal for industrial use are that they provide, powerful acceleration, smooth idling, and reliability.

Marine fuel injection system market develops in parallel with development in boat & shipbuilding industry. Growth in international sea borne trade, increase in number of commercial vessels, introduction of electronic and methanol fuel injection systems, and stringent marine regulations owing to environmental concerns majorly drive the market. The fuel injector component accounts for the major share in marine fuel injection system market due to their limited life. Fuel injectors are exposed to high wear and tear and thus they are replaced at frequent intervals with an aim to maintain the injection pressure required in the marine engines.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region and is expected to register a substantial growth in this market as major shipbuilding countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India belong to this region. The major challenge for the manufacturers is to provide different marine fuel injection systems for diverse regions due to different regulatory norms pertaining nitrogen oxide emissions and sulfur content. In addition, high capital requirement and huge chores of investments required for R&D purposes can restrain the growth of marine fuel injection system market.

The report segments the marine fuel injection system market on the basis of component, power rating, applications, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into fuel injector, fuel pump, fuel valves, electronic control unit (ECU), and others. Based on power rating, the market is divided into 0 HP2000 HP, 2,000 HP10,000 HP, 10,000 HP20,000 HP, 20,000 HP50,000 HP, 50,000 HP80,000 HP, and above 80,000 HP. According to the applications, the market is classified into commercial vessels, offshore support vessels, and inland waterways vessels. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Further advancements like advent of electronic and methanol fuel injections have further increased the scope of applications of marine fuel injection systems. In 2015, Walbro expanded its production facility located in Cass City, U.S. for multilayer fuel tanks production by 30,000 square foot to meet the increase in demand for fuel tanks. The facility now also offers integrated diesel and diesel exhaust fuel tanks in addition to the gasoline fuel tanks already being offered. In 2014, the Musso family and PM & Partners Group jointly acquired O.M.T. S.p.A, a key leader known for manufacturing marine fuel injection systems to strengthen their position in two strokes and four strokes engine market. Other engine management systems available in the market include Delphi Multec Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) by Delphi Corporation, which are used for management of gasoline and fuel powered flexible engines.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Woodward, Inc. (U.S.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

• Liebherr International AG (Switzerland)

• MAN SE (Germany)

• Rolls-Royce Holding PLC. (U.K.)

• Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

• Yanmar Co. Ltd (Germany)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Delphi Automotive Plc.(U.S.)

