Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF) (“Microbix®” or the Company”), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 27, 2024.



At the Meeting, 42.64% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 13, 2024. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Peter M. Blecher 55,859,458 96.71% 1,901,312 3.29% Mark A. Cochran 56,489,958 97.80% 1,270,812 2.20% Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 56,144,894 97.20% 1,615,876 2.80% Joseph D. Renner 56,477,458 97.78% 1,283,312 2.22% Martin Marino 55,859,458 96.71% 1,901,312 3.29% Cameron Groome 56,141,394 97.20% 1,619,376 2.80% Jennifer Stewart 49,515,228 85.72% 8,245,542 14.28%

Shareholders also approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan, with 95.43% of the votes cast in favour and a resolution re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 97.87% of the votes cast in favour.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales now targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient sample collection. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of EUROGIN, the Poster, these latest QAPs or their relevance, Microbix’s or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

