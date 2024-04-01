Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size is projected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2031 | db schenker, DSV

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market

On the basis of industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of mode of transport, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 $𝟏.𝟑 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐.𝟖 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟖%, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. Rise in trading activities due to globalization, increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies, and development of the e-commerce industry coupled with progress in reverse logistics operations fuel the growth of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1512

Third-party logistics (3PL) is a partner or service provider that assists manufacturers, especially e-commerce merchants, in delegating their logistics and distribution tasks. These companies provide specialized services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and product packaging. By increasing the knowledge and capabilities of a third-party logistics company, businesses improve customer satisfaction, achieve scalability, reduce the chances of product damages, promote business growth and market expansion, and efficiently execute their primary business operations.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players analyzed in the global third-party logistics (3PL) market are A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, DSV, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., UPS, and XPO Logistics Inc.

To conclude, the third-party logistics (3PL) sector remains a dynamic and durable part of the global economy, driven by technological progress, changes of consumer preferences, and the enhancement of supply chain processes. As businesses aim to manage the complexities of cross-border trade and e-commerce, the importance of 3PL firms is increasingly rising in delivering efficient, flexible, and eco-friendly logistics solutions. By adopting innovation, advancing strategic partnerships, and prioritizing customer contentment, 3PL providers position themselves for sustained growth and success in the evolving logistics dynamic.

The growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market is driven by several factors, such as the increase in trade activities due to globalization, the growth of the manufacturing sector, and the progress of the e-commerce industry. However, the market's development is impeded by manufacturers' limited control over logistics services, insufficient infrastructure, and increased logistics expenses. On the other hand, the adoption of IT solutions and software, coupled with the rising need for consumer electronics, offers market prospects for the major players in this sector.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3PL-market/purchase-options

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global third-party logistics (3PL) industry is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and industry. Depending on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways, and airway. By service type, it is divided into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. According to industry, the market is categorized into technological, automotive, retailing, elements, food & beverages, healthcare, and others.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

In the third-party logistics (3PL) sector, future developments involve integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain to improve supply chain visibility and effectiveness. The use of robotics and drones for automation is expected to optimize warehouse and delivery operations, while the focus on sustainability, including green logistics and reducing carbon footprint, grow in significance. Furthermore, customized logistics services designed to meet the unique requirements of each customer are projected to become more popular.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The report's competitive analysis includes leading market players, providing their company profiles and the strategies they have implemented to maintain their position in the competitive market. These strategies include partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and the development of new products.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1512

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The regional analysis in this industry report covers the industry performance across Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The study of the Asia-Pacific region covers the performance of the sector in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The analysis of North America includes the market in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, the analysis of the industry in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East is included in the LAMEA section. The Europe region includes the analysis of the industry in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-logistics-market-to-hit-782-27-billion-globally-by-2031-at-14-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301501909.html

Secure Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-logistics-market-to-reach-191-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301958261.html

Energy Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-logistics-market-to-reach-1-383-7-bn-globally-by-2031-at-14-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301619001.html

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/10/31/2544570/0/en/Pharmaceutical-Logistics-Market-to-Garner-106-8-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html