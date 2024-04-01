Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Growing at 13% CAGR to Hit USD 133.7 billion by 2032 | Growth, Share

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

By system type, the adaptive front-lighting system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The growth of the global advanced driver assistance systems market is driven by factors such as the high demand for safety features, increased demand for comfort while driving” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by System Type (Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and Others), Sensor Type (Lidar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Infrared (IR) Sensors, Radar Sensors, and Lasers), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses, and Trucks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global advanced driver assistance systems industry generated $40.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $133.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/639

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a collection of features and technology built into cars to help drivers increase their driving comfort, safety, and effectiveness. Different sensors, cameras, and communication systems are used by ADAS to monitor the environment around the vehicle, identify potential hazards, and send out timely alerts or trigger automated responses to avoid or lessen crashes and other traffic problems..

Europe is one of the largest revenue contributors to the global ADAS market, owing to factors such as high demand for comfort driving and implementation of Euro-NCAP ratings for cars. Adaptive front lighting system is the key application segment, which is expected to gain prominence in Europe due to stringent government regulations in many countries of the region. Moreover, vehicle safety and driver comfort have piqued the interest of automotive manufacturers in Europe.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨 𝐒𝐀, 𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐕 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ADAS-market/purchase-options

The system displays a warning in the rear-view mirror in presence of a vehicle in the blind spot. For instance, Volvo and Ford use a sensor-based system that alerts the driver if a vehicle enters the blind spot while changing lanes. Similarly, Mercedes, Nissan, Chrysler, and other companies have different blind spot warning systems. The U.S. and European automotive industry are one of the largest and most innovative automotive markets in the world. There is rapid market penetration and mass adoption of ADAS among customers with the massive transformation in the industry. For instance, in August 2020, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. launched its blind spot detection (BSD) system lineup, the SDA-BS900, SDA-BS100 and SDA-BS1. It also offers consumers an aftermarket solution that combines technology to assist drivers by notifying them when there is a vehicle entering their blind spot zone.

The growth of the global advanced driver assistance systems market is driven by factors such as high demand for safety features, increased demand for comfort while driving, and stringent safety rules and regulations. However, high initial costs and complex structure, and lower efficiency in bad weather conditions hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems, and the advent of multifunctional systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the advanced driver assistance systems market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the advanced driver assistance systems market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an increase in the development and launch of luxury cars with innovative advanced driving assistance systems. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to presence of supportive legislation, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/639

Based on the sensor type, the radar sensor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global advanced driver assistance systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period increase in the trend of using radar sensors in medium-sized and low cost or small car segments. However, the infrared (IR) sensor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a reduction in the prices of end-user applications, the positive impact of government regulation for safety, and the high demand for comfort.

The advanced driver assistance systems market in regions such as America, Europe, China, and Japan, owing to the stringent regulations for safety in the automotive industry. Blind spot detection systems are useful in reducing the frequency of accidents. However, the rise in the number of accidents for night driving has significantly contributed toward the growth of the blind spot detection systems market. These systems have high product differentiation, which enables market players to sustain the intense competition in the industry.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By system type, the adaptive front-lighting system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sensor type, the infrared (IR) sensor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the buses segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/05/2509720/0/en/Electric-Scooter-and-Motorcycle-Market-To-Portray-93-9-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/16/2517671/0/en/Vehicle-To-Grid-V2G-Market-to-Garner-15-03-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/09/02/2087444/0/en/Automotive-Advanced-High-Strength-Steel-AHSS-Market-to-Reach-33-85-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/06/2291912/0/en/automotive-diagnostics-market-to-garner-109-84-billion-by-2030-allied-market-research.html