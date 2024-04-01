Aurora Mobile Partners with Moonshot AI to Provide Messaging Services and Verification Services for Kimi App

SHENZHEN, China, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Beijing Moonshot AI Technology Co., Ltd. (“Moonshot AI”), a leading artificial general intelligence (AGI) company in China, to provide intelligent messaging services and verification services for Moonshot AI’s smart assistant app Kimi.

The partnership reflects Moonshot AI's high recognition of Aurora Mobile's robust and highly reliable technical capabilities and services. Both companies have high expectations and strong confidence that this cooperation will create further opportunities in the field of AGI.

About Moonshot AI

Founded in March 2023, Moonshot AI announced in October 2023, just six months after its founding, that it had achieved a breakthrough in long-text language models and launched Kimi App, the first smart assistant product to accept up to 200,000 Chinese characters as input. This is the world's longest context window supported by a commercially available large language model (LLM) and marks Moonshot AI's achievement of world leadership in this technology. Recently, Moonshot AI completed a new round of funding of more than $1 billion from investors including Sequoia China, Xiaohongshu and Alibaba. The company's existing shareholders also participated in the round. This is the largest single round of funding ever raised by an LLM company in China to date. Less than a year after its founding, Moonshot AI's valuation has reached approximately US$2.5 billion, making it one of the leading companies in the domestic LLM space.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

