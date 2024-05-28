Tsinglong Launches T-Original: World's First Single-Serve Coffee Brewer with 15-Point Puncture Needle

Tsinglong sets a new standard in brewing technology, offering versatility and user-friendly design for coffee enthusiasts seeking an elevated brewing experience.

With its 15 Puncture Needle System, flavor extraction is elevated and brewing consistency is ensured, exceeding the performance of traditional single-needle systems.

Featuring customizable settings for adjusting concentration and temperature, along with a memory function for personalized brewing experiences.

Tsinglong features the over ice brewing design, customized for savoring specially crafted lower-temperature brewing, perfect for indulging in refreshing iced coffee.