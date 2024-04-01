Paper Coating Materials Market | Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast 2031

Paper Coating Materials Markets

The global paper coating materials market size is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global paper coating materials industry generated $2.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in demand from the paper manufacturing industries, especially for corrugated boxes and cover bindings in food packaging drive the growth of the global paper coating materials market. However, rise in use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and e-books restrict the market growth. Moreover, the environmental concerns on non-biodegradable plastics present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Imerys SA

Omya AG

Penford Corporation

Michelman Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.

Key findings of the study:

By product type, the calcium carbonate segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

By coating type, the double-side segment is expected witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By end use, the packaging segment dominated the paper coating materials market, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held a dominant position in 2021, and is expected to continue to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

South Korea is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Japan is expected exhibit CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

The packaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the packaging segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paper coating materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, attributed to ban on lightweight plastic bags in some countries. Growth in demand for flexible paper packaging, owing to rise in awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of plastic on the environment is another factor that drives the paper packaging industry. However, the stationary segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in inclination toward higher education fuels demand for different types of stationery products. In addition, encouraging government initiatives led to growth of the educational sector in recent years, which has a positive impact on the market growth.

The calcium carbonate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material type, the calcium carbonate segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global paper coating materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related products like tissue paper is a major growth driver for the market. However, the starch segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in closure of paper mill systems.

The single-side segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on coating type, the single-side segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global paper coating materials market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in demand for gift wraps and rise in advertisement activities in developing countries through posters. However, the double-side segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for information related magazines such as fashion magazines and science magazines drive demand for double-side coated paper. Double-sided coated papers are usually made up of multiple layers that create a lot more opacity, making them a great option for printing images.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global paper coating materials market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in population, increase in disposable income, and rise in demand for attractively packaged materials are among the major motivators for the growth of the paper coating materials market in the region. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

