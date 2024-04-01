Highlights of Slovenia's activities in the United Nations Security Council in March 2024

SLOVENIA, April 1 - The UN Security Council held an open debate on promoting conflict prevention - strengthening all stakeholders, including women and youth. Women and youth bear the greatest burden in armed conflicts, so Slovenia advocated for their equal inclusion in all conflict prevention efforts. Conflict prevention should be the rule, not the exception, as people primarily desire peace, decent living conditions, and a secure future for their children. Slovenia will continue to tirelessly strive for peace, and the UN must act as a global peace mediator.

In a joint statement by the elected 10 members of the Security Council on working methods, Slovenia emphasized the ongoing efforts to make the Security Council more transparent, inclusive, representative, and effective for all, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace and security.

Ambassador Samuel Žbogar highlighted the importance of the role of women in nuclear policy, disarmament, and non-proliferation during a ministerial meeting on disarmament and non-proliferation led by Japan. He emphasized that women are agents of change, and their inclusion in nuclear decision-making processes might enable us to achieve the long-awaited breakthrough in nuclear disarmament efforts.

In early March, the Security Council convened an open debate on the situation in Sudan. Slovenia strongly supported the Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire during Ramadan and urged all parties to commit to a cessation of hostilities. Under the agenda item "Protection of civilians in armed conflicts," the Security Council held a briefing on food shortages in Sudan. Slovenia, together with Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Switzerland, requested the meeting and emphasized the urgent need to alleviate the growing crisis due to food insecurity and ensure unhindered access for humanitarian assistance.

A resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year was adopted unanimously. Slovenia firmly supports the work and continued presence of UNAMA in Afghanistan and thus agreed with the adoption of the resolution. "The mandate of the UNAMA mission must remain broad - it should support Afghanistan and Afghans on their path to inclusive political transition towards an advanced and democratic future that will bring stability, prosperity, and lasting peace," said the deputy permanent representative in her voting explanation.

The Security Council held its regular annual debate on cooperation between the UN and the EU. HR/VP Borrell spoke on behalf of the EU, presenting cooperation through EU missions and operations, humanitarian assistance, financial contributions to the regular budget of the UN and specialized agencies and funds, focus on conflict prevention, and cooperation with the African Union. He devoted a significant part of his speech to Gaza and Ukraine, as well as other crises/conflicts (Sudan, Haiti, Somalia, Afghanistan, Myanmar).

Unfortunately, due to the Russian veto, the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring the implementation of Security Council resolution 1718, which established sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was not extended.