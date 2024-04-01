OTA Testing Market Witnesses Remarkable Revenue Growth, Expected to Hit $3,093.9 Million by 2025.

Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market

Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Expected to Reach $3,093.9 Million by 2025

North America is expected to dominate the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of IoT and smart devices and growth of smart cities. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology, Industry Vertical and Application - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global over-the-air testing Market size was valued at $1,513.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,093.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The OTA testing is a mandatory test to get the cellular telecommunications and internet association (CTIA) certification. In addition, it is also a requirement for various carriers, vendors, and standard organizations to determine if the wireless devices meet the applicable standards. Owing to increase in internet of things (IoT) and adoption of smart devices, the frequency of OTA testing is expected to increase, which would help to propel the OTA testing market growth. In addition, smart devices, such as fitness wearables, medical devices, and numerous mobile devices, connected with the help of cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless devices have been fueling the market growth of OTA testing. Furthermore, testing for IoT and smart devices has increased, owing to emerging standards and numerous wireless technologies that are used for connecting the devices. These factors altogether have been driving the growth of the OTA testing market.

The number of smart cities worldwide has been increasing at a rapid pace, which are expected to significantly increase the number of wireless and smart connected devices. This is expected to result in the rise of OTA testing of wireless devices to meet industry standards and facilitate assessment of antenna and receiver performance. The need for OTA testing is to check the reliability and accessibility of the wireless devices. In addition, numerous associations, mainly cellular telecommunications and internet associations (CTIA), vendors, carriers, and standard organizations, have mandated the OTA testing for wireless devices. Thus, the growth in smart cities is anticipated to lead to the overall market growth of the global OTA testing market.

Competitive Analysis:

The over-the-air testing industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the over-the-air testing market include,

● SGS SA,

● Eurofins Scientific SE,

● Keysight Technologies, Inc.,

● ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG,

● Intertek Group Plc.,

● RWTÜV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH),

● Anritsu Corporation,

● Microwave Vision Group,

● Bureau Veritas SA,

● UL LLC

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market includes an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the market. The prolonged lockdown across several countries and restriction of import-export of non-essential products have hampered the market. Moreover, during the pandemic, the prices of raw materials increased significantly.

The report covers a thorough study of drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This study aids shareholders, new market entrants, and stakeholders to recognize the dynamic factors that supplement the market growth and helps them make informed decisions.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global OTA testing market.

● An in-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

● This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

● An extensive analysis of the OTA testing market share is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

● Porters five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the OTA testing market.

● Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the OTA testing market.

