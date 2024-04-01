(Video) Unveiling Iran's Regime Tactics: Analyzing the Gaza Crisis as a Strategic Ploy for Self-Preservation

On March 20, Ali Khamenei, tactics, known for its deception and duplicity he said," the importance of the Palestine and Gaza issue, declaring, “Today, the top priority is the issue of Palestine and Gaza. Resistance in West Asia is now a fundamental issue." This is especially notable for a regime experiencing diminishing stability over the last seven years due to uprisings and the relentless efforts of an organized resistance, operating tirelessly both within the country and outside, aimed at toppling the regime. Khomeini termed the war as a “divine blessing,” stating, “Every day, we are bestowed with a war that yields benefits across all domains. We expand our revolution globally through war. Our struggle represents a perpetual battle between right and wrong.” Today, Khamenei’s attempts to capitalize on the Gaza crisis and achieve rapid victories as to those in the 33-day and 22-day wars have failed. The current crisis in the Middle East developments has raised global awareness about the head of the snake being in Tehran. There is no arguing that the regime’s main concern is the risk of being overthrown by the people of Iran and their resistance movement. To minimize this threat, Khamenei are stirring conflict in the region, sacrificing the lives of innocent individuals in Gaza .

PARIS, FARANCE, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article published that understanding the Iranian regime’s policies and tactics, known for its deception and duplicity, requires examining the statements of its officials through the lens of historical context and past actions.In his Persian New Year message on March 20, Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader, emphasized the importance of the “Palestine and Gaza issue,” declaring, “Today, the top priority is the issue of Palestine and Gaza. Resistance in West Asia is now a fundamental issue.”It might appear difficult how an issue seemingly confined to the Arab world could take precedence for Iran, a nation grappling with profound economic, social, and political challenges of its own.This is especially notable for a regime experiencing diminishing stability over the last seven years due to successive uprisings and the relentless efforts of an organized resistance movement, operating tirelessly both within the country and beyond its borders, aimed at toppling the regime.To interpret Khamenei’s remarks, one must evaluate them in the context of Iran’s recent history and its regime’s performance. In dealing with the explosive conditions within Iran, Khamenei adopted the same approach that his predecessor (Khomeini, the former Supreme Leader) had used to instigate and engage in the devastating eight-year war with Iraq.In the early 1980s, shortly after the Iranian people toppled the monarchy through a revolution, instead of utilizing all resources to build the country’s institutions and fulfill his promises, Khomeini began urging Iraqis to revolt against their rulers.Following the invasion of Iran by Iraq, Khomeini proclaimed war as the nation’s foremost concern and branded dissenters of his policies as foreign mercenaries. He termed this conflict a “divine blessing,” stating, “Every day, we are bestowed with a war that yields benefits across all domains. We expand our revolution globally through war. Our struggle represents a perpetual battle between right and wrong.”Thirty-six years after the war with Iraq, the remarks of the regime’s officials concerning the Gaza crisis suggest that their engagement in warmongering aligns with the regime’s policy of self-preservation.On March 22, Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Mashhad, said, “Gaza has sparked a transformative shift, altering the course of history and undermining the dignity of America and the Global Arrogance before all nations, including those who once relied on them and held hope.”Events clearly showed that Khomeini had no intention of ending the war with Iraq. Despite the withdrawal of Iraqi forces from Iranian territory in 1982, he consistently rejected Baghdad’s ceasefire requests and disregarded all international mediation efforts. Embracing the slogan “Liberating Quds through Karbala,” Khomeini staunchly declared his commitment to continue the war “until the last brick of Tehran’s houses still stand.”However, when the National Liberation Army of Iran (NLA), a disciplined army of the resistance movement, liberated the border town of Mehran in June 1988 and Iranian freedom fighters rallied with the chant “Today Mehran, tomorrow Tehran” atop their tanks, Khomeini was compelled to reconsider his position.On July 18, 1988, the Iranian regime declared its readiness to accept Resolution 598 to the United Nations Secretary-General. In a message to his followers, Khomeini compared the ceasefire to a “chalice of poison,” pledging to explain the reasons behind this important decision later but he never did. However, it was evident that he was forced to retreat from his war strategy to safeguard his own rule against a well-organized and popular resistance force.Today, Khamenei’s attempts to capitalize on the Gaza crisis and achieve rapid victories akin to those in the 33-day and 22-day wars have failed. The current crisis in the Middle East developments have raised global awareness about the threats posed by Iran regime and the head of snake being in Tehran.Moreover, Khamenei’s ambitions to showcase strength in the March 1st elections have been thwarted, with significant potential domestic repercussions.Khamenei emphasized that “resistance in Western Asia today is a critical issue.”This stance is particularly notable amidst the regime’s internal challenges, including ongoing uprisings and the existence of a viable alternative to the current regime. Khamenei’s statement arrives at a juncture where the regime’s crisis of existence, teetering between persistence and downfall, is observable to both domestic and international onlookers.There is no arguing that the regime’s main concern is the risk of being overthrown by the people of Iran and their resistance movement. In an effort to avert or minimize this threat, Khamenei are stirring conflict in the region, sacrificing the lives of innocent individuals in Gaza and Palestine.This tactic of deflecting focus from Iran’s internal instability bears resemblance to the approach taken by regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.Faced with the need to quell opposition forces and consolidate power, Khomeini deemed it essential to engage in a conflict with Iraq. He argued that the war was beneficial in spreading the revolution globally, depicting it as an eternal struggle between good and evil.Three and a half decades after the Iran-Iraq War, remarks by Ahmad Alamolhoda, a senior cleric and representative of the regime, underline the significance of conflict in Gaza for Khamenei, suggesting that the turmoil in Gaza “altered history and damaged the image of America and other arrogant powers internationally, including among their allies and those hopeful of them.”This alleged “historical change” signifies Khamenei’s desperation to escape the deadlock of his regime’s potential overthrow. Yet, historical events suggest that Khomeini had no intention of ending the war until his regime was faced by the real threat of the National Liberation Army of Iran.The adoption of a “big lie” strategy eventually compelled Khomeini to agree to a ceasefire, without acknowledging the immediate cause for his decision. But other regime officials admitted that Khomeini ended the war because of the advances made by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). In 2008, Mohammad Esmaeil Kowsari, a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) , told the IRGC-run Javan newspaper, “The enemies had made extensive plans and conspiracies, such as the [PMOI] before the Eternal Light operation. In Mehran, they carried out a successful operation two months earlier and they were chanting, ‘Today Mehran, tomorrow Tehran.’ [Khomeini’s] acceptance of the ceasefire foiled these plots.”Currently, Khamenei’s failure to derive long-term strategic benefits from provocations in Gaza is apparent. His failure to rally the people to vote in his recent sham parliamentary elections serving as a prime example of this fiasco. Had there not been a democratic alternative to stand up against the regime, Khamenei might have temporarily succeeded in Gaza.Nonetheless, the Iranian Resistance’s efforts against the regime’s terrorist endeavors have internationalized its threat. Simultaneously, the network of Iranian Resistance activists inside Iran are keeping the regime on its heels and preventing it from expanding the reach of its repressive apparatus.The question of why Khamenei, amidst ongoing domestic crises, prioritizes the Palestinian issue in his key speeches, has become a familiar tactic of TehranThe question of why Khamenei, amidst ongoing domestic crises, prioritizes the Palestinian issue in his key speeches, has become a familiar tactic of TehranWhile the world acknowledges this playbook, finding a solution remains elusive. Indeed, drawing from history, the only force capable of effectively pushing back against the regime's war agenda is the NCRI/PMOI, the very entity that the regime works tirelessly to suppress and evade.

