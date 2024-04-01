Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Size Surges, Anticipates Substantial Revenue Growth, Propelling Industry Expansion.

Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Material Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

The Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT market was valued at $799.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,084.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the pin fin heat sink for IGBT industry owing to the need for thermal management of IGBTs. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for electronics. Furthermore, growth in awareness about environmental hazards and increase in devices to utilize the natural sources of energy are the factors further contributing to the growth of this market. China is remarkable in the global heat sinks industry owing to its market share and technology status of heat sinks. Other developing countries/regions such as India and Southeast Asia grow at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate, and these economies will play important role in the future, followed by Europe. Europe is the leading region for manufacturing of automobiles, which is driving the demand for pin fin heat sinks in this region due to its application in IGBT modules in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. In addition, IGBT is a key component of high-efficiency electric energy conversion systems used in variable-speed drives, trains, power grids, and renewable energy plants, wherein efficient thermal management is critical, which is further driving the demand for pin fin heat sinks for IGBT market. Furthermore, increase in demand for largest range of heatsinks suitable for stud, modules, and capsule semiconductors as well as high power LED applications is driving the market in Europe. Based on pin fin heat sink for IGBT market analysis, the aluminum materials segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during forecast period.

The global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market is primarily expected to grow due to the increase in utilization of IGBTs in LEDs lighting, IGBT module integrated in the electric and hybrid vehicles, continuous rise in usage of power electronic devices, adoption of motor drives, and others. Thermal management is a critical requirement of any electronics component manufacturing companies and vendors are prominently focusing on the new technologies that can improve the functionality of devices with compact sizes of the electronics without affecting the performance due to heating. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for effective heat sinks for IGBTs in the market. New developments such as hybrid pin fin heat sinks and use of Graphene for making advanced heat sinks are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

The pin fin heat sink for IGBT industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market include,

◉ ABB LTD.,

◉ FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.,

◉ HITACHI, LTD.,

◉ INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG,

◉ MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION,

◉ ROBERT BOSCH GMBH,

◉ SEMIKRON INTERNATIONAL GMBH,

◉ SIEMENS AG,

◉ STARPOWER EUROPE AG,

◉ UNITED AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (UAES)

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors in the global pin fin Heat Sink industry include rise in need for effective cooling of the consumer electronics by proper heat dissipation method and greater demand for pin fin heat sinks owing to their multiple advantages over other types of heat sinks. In addition, the market is also influenced by low capacity utilization of pin fin heat sink manufacturers, emerging trend of increasing usage of IGBT modules in the automotive field for HEVs, and use of hybrid pin fin heat sink. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market size during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

◉ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

◉ The overall pin fin heat sink for IGBT market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

vThe report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

◉ The current pin fin heat sink for IGBT market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

◉ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market.

◉ The report includes the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market share of key vendors and pin fin heat sink for IGBT market trends.

