PHILIPPINES, April 1 - Press Release

March 27, 2024 Assistance provided to support the victims of a fire in Malabon City facilitated by Bong Go's Malasakit Team Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with Barangay Captain Martin Claro and dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist fire victims in Barangay Ibaba, Malabon City, on Tuesday, March 26. "Magdasal po tayo at ipagdasal po natin 'yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Ang gamit po ay nabibili. Ang pera po ay kikitain rin po natin, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go said in a video message. The senator's Malasakit Team distributed financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 19 families. The distribution activity took place at the barangay hall. In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go emphasized the significance of modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to effectively enhance its capabilities in responding to emergencies. With the passage of Republic Act No. 11589 in 2021 which he principally authored and co-sppnsored, Go stressed that modernizing the BFP is crucial and long overdue. As natural disasters and emergencies become more frequent and severe, it is essential to equip the BFP with technology and resources to address these challenges efficiently. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged individuals with health concerns to avail themselves of the assistance provided by the Malasakit Centers located at Ospital ng Malabon or San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, both situated in the city. These centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together all relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible to patients. Since its inception in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program has aided over ten million Filipinos nationwide through its 161 operational centers. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported the construction of three Super Health Centers in the city. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated to construct around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary health services closer to communities. Furthermore, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, supported constructing a multipurpose building in Barangay Tañong and enhancing road infrastructure in Barangay Panghulo. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded.