On March 30, 2024, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo met with Samoan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa. The two sides had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.
You just read:
Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with Samoan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.