Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with Samoan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa

On March 30, 2024, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo met with Samoan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa. The two sides had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.

