Mobile Phone Accessories Market Set to Skyrocket, Projected to Reach $284.06 Billion by 2026 with 3.1% CAGR Growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Price Range : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global mobile phone accessories market size was valued at $224.69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach at $284.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Mobile phone plays an important role in modern day to day life. People add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment as well as protect the phone from damage. Rise in demand for wireless accessories drives the mobile phone accessories market growth. Various features with the advancement of technology such as AI and IoT makes way for hyper connectivity and intelligence in the electronic devices. This has promoted the use of wireless mobile accessories such as smart wearable, smart speakers, and wireless headsets & earphones, among others.

On the go devices are the mobile accessories that can be connected to the smart phones through cords or through wireless technologies. These devices allow users to access information on their smart phones through these devices. For instance, smart watches connected to the smartphones provide access to messages, calls, and other functionalities of smartphones just from the wrist of the user on which it is tied upon. Thus, the convenience provided by OTGs is expected to widen the future market of mobile accessories. Furthermore, improvement in build technology in terms quality, miniaturization of dimension, and appealing designs is expected to influence the OTG devices market during the projected time period.

Competitive Analysis:

The mobile phone accessories industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the mobile phone accessories market include,

◉ SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG,

◉ ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED,

◉ AMAZON.COM, INC.,

◉ BEST BUY,

◉ CARREFOUR S.A.,

◉ WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC,

◉ FAMILY DOLLAR STORES, INC. (DOLLAR TREE, INC.),

◉ TARGET CORPORATION,

◉ WALMART INC.,

◉ MEDIAMARKT,

◉ J SAINSBURY PLC,

◉ XIAOMI CORPORATION,

◉ FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY GROUP (BELKIN),

◉ OTTER PRODUCTS, LLC. (OTTERBOX),

◉ ZAGG INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDING CO., INC

Top Impacting Factors:

In 2018, headphone segment dominated the mobile phone accessories market, in terms of revenue, due to the increase in usage of portability, comfort level for its use, ability to connect to the smartphones over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radio frequency, and compatibility with other electronic devices have increased the adoption of this segment in the market. The demand for these devices has increased over the past few years due to its easy accessibility and compatibility with other audio systems over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. The advancement of headphone devices has provided user next level hands free experience. Apple, Inc. and Bose Corporation are some of the major players in this segment and popular brands marketed by them are Bose SoundSport, JBL, Soundcraft, and Studer. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the global mobile phone accessories industry in 2018, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in the adoption of smartphones.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

◉ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mobile phone accessories market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

◉ The overall mobile phone accessories market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

◉ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

◉ The current mobile phone accessories market forecast is quantitatively analysed from 2012 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

◉ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

◉ The report includes the market share of key vendors and market trends.

