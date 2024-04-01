Glass Roads Ahead : Exploring Growth Avenues in the Global Automotive Glass Market Set to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2031

Automotive Glass Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive glass market was estimated at in 2021 and is expected to hit $31.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The automotive glass industry involves the production and distribution of glass used in vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and trains. Automotive glass serves multiple purposes, including providing visibility, protecting passengers from wind and debris, and enhancing the structural integrity of the vehicle.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive glass market based on type, application, vehicle type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the laminated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. However, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the sunroof segment contributed nearly one-third of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the commercial vehicles segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the original equipment manufacturer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly four-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The aftermarket segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the North America region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Asahi Glass Co. (AGC),

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,

Fuyao Group,

Xinyi Glass,

Saint Gobain S.A.,

Guardian Industries,

Webasto SE,

Magna International Inc.,

Corning Incorporated

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.

