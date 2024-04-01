Charged Momentum : Vehicle Electrification Market Projected to Hit $140.29 Billion by 2027

Vehicle Electrification Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Vehicle Electrification Market by Product Type (Starter Motor, Alternator, Electric Car Motors, Electric Water Pumps, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Actuators, and Start/Stop System), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket), and Vehicle Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, Micro & Full Hybrid Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) & Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global vehicle electrification industry generated $70.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $140.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2548

Vehicle electrification is associated with the range of electric-powered technologies used to drive the vehicle. The major source of power in vehicle electrification is the batteries, which propel the vehicle. The vehicle electrification market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in inclination toward electrically driven technology in the automotive sector to reduce the weight, enhance fuel efficiency, and optimize output requirements.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Reduction in prices of batteries per KWH and growing adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solutions along with effective performance requirements drive the growth of the global vehicle electrification market. However, decrease in production and sales of automotive and high dependence on mechanical & hydraulic systems in existing vehicles hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in need for cost-effective solutions and rise in electrification of commercial vehicles and fleets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

By product type, the electric car motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to adoption of the electrical vehicles across the globe. However, the electric power steering segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global vehicle electrification market, owing to a cost-effective solution along with high compatibility across all vehicle types.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By vehicle type, the internal combustion engine vehicle segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than 90% of the global vehicle electrification market, owing to existing fleet and trend of electrification. However, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) & battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, due to adoption of the electrical vehicles and rise in support for green mobility across the globe.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-electrification-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to wide presence of the automotive manufacturers as well as availability of the cost-effective manufacturing solutions in the region. The global vehicle electrification market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

CONTINENTAL AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Magna International Inc.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2548

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

✅By product type, the electric car motors segmentis expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

✅Depending on sales channel, the after market segmentis anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

✅On the basis of vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) & battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is projected to lead the global market growth,as the segment is expected to register higher CAGR as compared to other vehicles.

✅Asia-Pacificis anticipated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market - Electric Vehicle Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-bikes-market - Electric Bike Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pedelec-market - Pedelec Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-mobility-scooter-market - Mobility Scooters Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-car-market-A05980 - Luxury Car Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031