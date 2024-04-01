Cable Duct Market Size is Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2032 | Schneider Electric, Atkore International Group

Cable Duct Market Trends

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Cable Duct Market By Product Type (Flexible cable duct, Rigid cable duct), By Material (PVC cable duct, Polyethylene cable duct, Fiberglass cable duct, Others), By End Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Utility, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global cable duct market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032

A cable duct is a conduit that is used to route and organize cables safely and efficiently. It is available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials such as PVC, polymer, and metal. Cable ducting entails burying or trenching the duct to protect and route cables safely. A trench duct is a prefabricated concrete conduit used for cable management in trenches. Cable duct trays are suspended from the ceiling or wall to support and route cables in an organized and accessible manner. These trays are composed of diverse materials such as steel, aluminum, or fiberglass and, depending on their design, may withstand a variety of weight capacities. Cable ducts offer flexibility and customization options for different applications and environments, making them an essential part of cable management systems.

The growth of global cable duct market trends is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet paired with the increase in demand for power and communication infrastructure. Moreover, the infrastructure development initiatives by governments are expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial installation and maintenance costs are prime restraints of the global market. The growth in demand for smart homes and buildings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the Cable duct industry during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The cable duct market is segmented into Product Type, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the cable duct industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, cable duct market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the cable duct industry include:

• Legrand SA

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Panduit Corporation

• HellermannTyton Group PLC

• Eaton Corporation

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE.

• ABB

• CommScope Holding Company, Inc

• Atkore International Group Inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global cable duct industry include, the growing demand for power and communication infrastructure paired with the rising demand for high-speed internet. Moreover, the infrastructure development initiatives by governments are expected to drive market opportunity. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are acting as one of the prime barriers to early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. In contrast, the growing demand for smart homes and buildings is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the cable duct market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

• In 2022, the Flexible cable duct segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

• The PVC cable duct segment was the highest revenue contributor to the cable duct market size in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.7%.

• The energy and utility and IT and telecommunication segments collectively accounted for around 65.6% cable duct market share in 2022.

• Asia-Pacific gained a major share in the cable duct market with an industry share of 8.7% in 2022.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the cable duct market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cable duct market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing cable duct market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the cable duct market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cable duct market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



