Disinfectant Spray Market Accelerates at 8.1% CAGR to Hit US$ 11.4 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Research and Development Investments Increasing to Develop Advanced Disinfectant Spray Formulations and User-friendly Packaging

Rockville, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest findings by Fact.MR, the value of the global Disinfectant Spray Market has been calculated at US$ 5.2 billion for 2024, with product sales projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034. The market has exhibited significant growth in recent years, driven by heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation in the wake of global health crises.

The market is characterized by a surge in demand for effective and convenient disinfection solutions, especially since the COVID scare, prompting manufacturers to innovate and introduce a diverse range of disinfectant sprays. Household, healthcare, and commercial sectors are the primary contributors to the market expansion, as individuals and businesses alike prioritize preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4704

Key Segments of Disinfectant Spray Market Research Report

By Product Type By Delivery System By Pack Size By Application By Region Sodium Hypochlorite

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Biguanides

Amphoteric Compounds

Aldehydes Aerosols

Non-Aerosols Up to 200 ml

201 ml to 400 ml

401 ml to 600 ml Hospitals & Clinics

Offices/Commercial

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Households North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Leading manufacturers of disinfectant sprays continue to invest in research and development, striving to offer advanced formulations, eco-friendly options, and user-friendly packaging, ensuring sustained growth in the foreseeable future. Strict regulatory standards and the growing focus on sustainable and biodegradable ingredients are projected to influence market dynamics, steering it towards safer and more environmentally conscious practices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global disinfectant spray market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

Global sales of disinfectant sprays are estimated at US$ 5.2 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

Non-aerosols are estimated to account for 50.83% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.

“Growing significance of effective disinfection amidst global health crises is driving sales of disinfectant sprays. With a growing emphasis on preventive measures, manufacturers are investing in advanced formulations and eco-friendly options,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Key disinfectant spray manufacturers are Ecolab Inc., 3M, Clorox Company, Medline Industries, and Whitley Corporation. Major companies in the market are actively engaged in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers to strengthen their positions. The market is characterized by a diverse range of offerings, with companies focusing on developing advanced formulations to meet evolving consumer preferences. Companies are also investing in robust marketing strategies to create brand awareness and gain a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding market.

In 2020, 3M introduced the TB Quat disinfectant spray, which received EPA approval for effectively eliminating the virus responsible for COVID-19. This move was aimed at strengthening 3M's product lineup.

In 2020, Procter & Gamble launched the Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, a disinfectant spray with EPA approval for combatting the COVID-19 virus. This initiative played a key role in broadening the company's range of products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4704

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 11.4 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 184 Figures



East Asia's Soaring Disinfectant Spray Market

In a comprehensive analysis recently released by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, it is forecasted that East Asia will command a 23.1% share of the global disinfectant spray market by 2034. This prediction underscores the significant presence of disinfectant spray manufacturers across various regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia. Such widespread production capabilities have empowered market participants to cater to the surging demand effectively while mitigating the risks associated with reliance on specific sourcing locations.

The United States continues to maintain an energetic and competitive business landscape, fostering entrepreneurship and attracting investment from both domestic and international sources. This dynamism is further bolstered by the country's commitment to research and development, which, paired with technological advancements, incessantly opens new avenues for market growth.

Driven by a large and diverse consumer base, the United States demands a broad array of products and services. This requirement fuels competition and innovation within the market, as companies strive to meet and adapt to the evolving preferences of consumers. Consequently, the U.S. market is depicted as a breeding ground for expansion, characterized by its resilience, flexibility, and an unyielding pursuit of advancement.

In the context of East Asia, China emerges as a dominant player, holding a 48.9% share of the region's disinfectant spray market. The surge in demand within China is propelled by several factors, primarily an increased awareness regarding hygiene among the populace. This heightened consciousness has spurred a need for products capable of effectively neutralizing pathogens, reflecting the society's growing emphasis on health and safety measures in both domestic and public settings.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the disinfectant spray market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on formulation (sodium hypochlorite, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, biguanides, amphoteric compounds, aldehydes), delivery system (aerosols, non-aerosols), pack size (up to 200 ml, 201 ml to 400 ml, 401 ml to 600 ml), application (hospitals & clinics, offices/commercial, schools & universities, manufacturing & industrial, households), and sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail & convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, online sales, wholesalers & distributors), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hose End Sprayers Market : The manufacturing of hose end sprayers compatible with all chemical types will create enormous opportunities for manufacturers in the hose end sprayers market.

Hair Spray Market : According to the latest research by Fact.MR, hair spray market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in the coming 10 years.

Sun Protection Spray Market : According to the latest research by Fact MR., sun protection spray market is set to register growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 8%.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.