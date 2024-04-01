Submit Release
Việt Nam remains the world's second-largest footwear exporter in February

VIETNAM, April 1 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam remained the world's second-largest footwear exporter in February 2024, according to statistics released by the General Department of Customs.

The Southeast Asian economy exported footwear worth US$1.17 billion during February to more than 150 markets around the world, accounting for 10 per cent of the global supply. However, it marked a 40.3 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. Việt Nam's footwear, in total, fetched $3.1 billion during the first two months of the year.

All major markets, including the US, the EU and the UK, reported strong growth of over 10 per cent, especially the US with a turnover of $1.1 billion, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year, accounting for over a third of Việt Nam's footwear export.

China was Việt Nam's second largest buyer with over $318 million worth of footwear purchased, an 11.4 per cent increase year-on-year, followed by Belgium with $191 million, a 10 per cent increase year-on-year. China remained the world's largest footwear exporter in February.

According to a development strategy for Việt Nam's Textile, Leather, and Footwear Industry by 2030, with a vision to 2035, the country aims to achieve footwear export turnover of $27-$28 billion by 2025 and $38-$39 billion by 2030. The footwear industry has been projected to grow at a rate of 10-12 per cent annually during 2022-26. V

iệt Nam remains a recognised producer of various footwear products, especially sports by major brands. — VNS

