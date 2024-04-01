12 Parsecs Designs Unveils Little Worlds Dice: Elevating Tabletop Gaming to New Realms.
7 Piece Polyhdral Dice Set
With Little Worlds Dice, we're not just rolling dice; we're unlocking portals to new dimensions of imagination.”GATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 Parsecs Designs launches Little Worlds Dice, a polyhedral dice line tailored for tabletop roleplaying game enthusiasts and collectors.
— Deny Trudel
Little Worlds Dice feature intricate designs encapsulated within each die, offering a diverse range of themes from cosmic horror to epic fantasy. Inspired by the rich tapestry of tabletop roleplaying games, these sets promise an immersive gaming experience.
"We are excited to introduce Little Worlds Dice to the gaming community," says the founder of 12 Parsecs Designs. "We wanted to create something truly unique and visually appealing for tabletop RPG players. These dice sets are not only functional but also serve as collectible pieces for avid gamers. With Little Worlds Dice, we're not just rolling dice; we're unlocking portals to new dimensions of imagination."
Little Worlds Dice come in various styles including images inspired by Cthulhu, fantasy realms, and futuristic landscapes, appealing to gamers of all interests. These styles are King Cthulhu, Cherry Blossoms, Ronin Sunrise, Yggdrasil, The Mind's Eye, and Glacial Fortress.
12 Parsecs Designs is a company based in Aylmer, Quebec, Canada, specializing in creating accessories and apparel for tabletop roleplayers and enthusiasts of geek culture. Founded by Deny Trudel in 2021, the company offers a diverse range of products, including dice sets, notebooks, journals, t-shirts, hoodies, laptop and book covers, as well as patches, pins, and stickers. The products designed often feature themes inspired by fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming universes.
Contact:
Deny Trudel
Owner
12 Parsecs Designs
613 293 9733
Deny Trudel
12 Parsecs Designs
deny@12parsecsdesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other