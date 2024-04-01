Intelligent Building Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, Application Analysis

Share This Article

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Intelligent Building Market by Component, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024.The global intelligent building market was valued at $12,371 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $42,649 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2024.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4605 Rise in need for new energy efficient interventions, increased market for Building automation and control systems, supportive industry standards and regulations toward smart buildings, and extensive IoT penetration in building management systems drive the growth of the global intelligent building market.However, high initial investment and complex interoperability between various systems and devices deployed for managing infrastructure hampers the intelligent building market growth.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4605 Competitive Analysis:The competitive environment of Intelligent Building Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Intelligent Building Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.Key Players:ABBCisco Systems, Inc.Delta ControlsHoneywell International Inc.Intel CorporationJohnson ControlsLegrandSchneider ElectricSiemens AGUnited Technologies Corporation and Many MoreBuy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-building-market/purchase-options Region wise, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2017; however, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth registering a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.Based on type, the intelligent security system segment led the intelligent building market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the building energy management system segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased adoption due to different initiatives taken by countries to reduce the carbon emission and for energy conservation.Trending Reports:Building Information Modeling Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1075 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/166 Robotics Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/125 SaaS-based SCM Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4484 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

