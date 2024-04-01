Globe wins IDATE's 'All-Optical Technology Innovation and Digital Enablement' Award in Barcelona

Manila, Philippines (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Globe, a sustainability leader in the Philippine telco industry, won the All-Optical Technology Innovation and Digital Enablement award from global industry leader IDATE for its contributions to reducing carbon emissions.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, received the award at the Green All-Optical Network Forum 2024 on February 26, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The recognition reinforces Globe's citation as the Leading Sustainable Network Operator from IDATE in 2023 for its green network strategy.

"This award underscores our dedication to innovation and our journey towards sustainability. It fuels our drive to further intensify our efforts in leading sustainable practices and technological breakthroughs, motivating our entire team to develop forward-thinking solutions that pave the way for a more sustainable, interconnected world," said Crisanto.

IDATE's Green All-Optical Network Forum 2024 brought together leading figures in the optical network industry who shared and explored the latest trends and practices, including the critical role of network energy efficiency for digital development. It emphasized the necessity to adopt innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and capitalize on market opportunities for growth.

Globe continues to implement renewable energy solutions for its operations, with 27 high-energy utilization facilities, including its corporate headquarters, powered by clean energy. Additionally, the company is rolling out solar hybrid generators and onsite solar panels across its various network sites.

Globe has also deployed over 9,000 green network solutions and utilizes intelligent monitoring systems to enhance energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

The company's expansion into climate tech further reflects its ambition to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, offering sustainable products and services that enable other sectors to embark on their own climate action journeys.

In addition, Globe actively encourages its business partners, vendors, and customers to adopt sustainable practices, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility throughout its value chain. This is achieved through the Supplier Code of Ethics and the integration of sustainable criteria within its procurement processes.

The award from IDATE celebrates Globe's contributions to digital enablement and technological innovation, further emphasizing its leadership in promoting environmental sustainability within the telecom sector in line with its Net Zero GHG emissions target by 2050.

For more information about Globe's sustainability initiatives, please visit the Globe Sustainability Website and the Globe Annual Integrated Report.

