New video series educates applicants and the public on EGLE's State Revolving Fund programs

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has published a video series that provides a look at the State Revolving Fund programs. The three-part series provides an overview of the State Revolving Funds (SRF) as well as an in-depth look at the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

The videos discuss applicant and project eligibility, project planning information, and funding timelines. Interested applicants will need to submit an Intent to Apply form to EGLE through the CWSRF and DWSRF websites under the “How to Apply” section.

SRF programs can be used by municipalities and public water supplies to finance wastewater, storm water, and drinking water infrastructure projects. The SRF provides low-interest loans to projects that help protect public health and Michigan’s environment. Additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for projects such as lead service line replacement or addressing emerging contaminants is available through the SRF.

To date, the SRF programs have financed over $8.3 billion in projects located across the state. View the Michigan Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Dashboard to see all previously awarded projects.

For more information about each program, visit Michigan.gov/CWSRF and Michigan.gov/DWSRF. For questions, contact EGLE’s Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Section at EGLE-WIFFS@Michigan.gov or call 517-284-5433. You can also reach out to the SRF Project Manager located in your EGLE district office.