Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,127 in the last 365 days.

New video series educates applicants and the public on EGLE's State Revolving Fund programs

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has published a video series that provides a look at the State Revolving Fund programs. The three-part series provides an overview of the State Revolving Funds (SRF) as well as an in-depth look at the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

Screenshot from State Revolving Fund video. Michigan's State Revolving Fund Introduction to Water Infrastructure Funding & Financing.

The videos discuss applicant and project eligibility, project planning information, and funding timelines. Interested applicants will need to submit an Intent to Apply form to EGLE through the CWSRF and DWSRF websites under the “How to Apply” section.

SRF programs can be used by municipalities and public water supplies to finance wastewater, storm water, and drinking water infrastructure projects. The SRF provides low-interest loans to projects that help protect public health and Michigan’s environment. Additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for projects such as lead service line replacement or addressing emerging contaminants is available through the SRF.

To date, the SRF programs have financed over $8.3 billion in projects located across the state. View the Michigan Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Dashboard to see all previously awarded projects.

For more information about each program, visit Michigan.gov/CWSRF and Michigan.gov/DWSRF. For questions, contact EGLE’s Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Section at EGLE-WIFFS@Michigan.gov or call 517-284-5433. You can also reach out to the SRF Project Manager located in your EGLE district office.

You just read:

New video series educates applicants and the public on EGLE's State Revolving Fund programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more