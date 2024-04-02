RISE Comedy Elevates Downtown Denver with Opening of Innovative Comedy Education Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- RISE Comedy, Denver’s premier destination for improv, stand up, and sketch comedy is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art, Comedy Education Center on April 11. Situated in the vibrant and growing ballpark district of Downtown Denver, this two thousand square foot facility is set to become a hub for creativity, offering a range of cutting-edge amenities to both aspiring and seasoned comedians.
The new center boasts three expansive classroom spaces equipped with stages and rehearsal spaces. Additionally, the facility will feature a podcast recording studio, green screen, and photography capabilities, providing Denver’s comedy community with a platform to create captivating content for audiences across the city and world.
“Investing in Downtown Denver and the growing Denver comedy scene is a dream come true,” said Co-owner of RISE Comedy “Our goal is to provide artists with a space to learn, grow, and hone their comedic skills, while also contributing to the vibrant Denver art scene.”
In 2019, veteran actors, performers, and teachers Josh Nicols and Nick Armstrong took over RISE Comedy, formally Voodoo Comedy, and quickly became a cornerstone of Denver’s comedy scene. With over 25 years of experience in comedy and touring worldwide, Nicols and Armstrong are committed to fostering the next generation of comedic talent.
“We are thrilled to offer a variety of industry classes, including improv, stand up, and sketch comedy, taught by veteran Denver instructors and guest instructors from around the world,” says Josh Nicols, Co-owner and Education Director of RISE Comedy. “Our center is open to all content creators in the comedy community and beyond, providing a supportive environment for artists to thrive.”
RISE Comedy invites the public to join them for an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and fun, and a grand opening party featuring light snacks with discounted local cocktails, beer, and wine available for purchase. The grand opening takes place Thursday, April 11, doors open at 7 p.m. For press inquiries or to schedule an interview with Co-owners Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols, please contact Lara Aziz-Alder at lara@risecomedy.com.
About RISE Comedy Theater
RISE Comedy is Denver’s premier destination for improv, stand-up, sketch comedy, and world- class comedy classes. With a diverse line up of over 40 shows a month you can see anything from hilarious unscripted shows like Hit and Run: Musical Improv to the fast-paced drag comedy show, Comedy Queens. RISE also offers stand up, sketch and variety shows. Join RISE Comedy for a drink at their full bar, make new friends, and be a part of the growing Denver comedy community. For more information, visit www.risecomedy.com.
About Nick Armstrong
Nick is an Actor, Improvisor, and Writer. On TV, Nick has been on the Emmy-Award winning shows The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He trained at World-Famous Groundlings and iO and is an alum of the famed Sunday Company at the Groundlings. Nick is the Co-owner of RISE Comedy Theater in Denver. He has also taught improv at iO, The Groundlings, and has done workshops all over the world for over 20 years. For more information visit: http://www.nickarmstrong.com.
About Josh Nicols
Josh is serving as the Education Director of Rise Comedy in Denver. Josh also served as the Training Center Director for M.i.'s Westside Comedy Theater. He is a founder and former Artistic Director of Spectacles Improv Engine in Fullerton Ca. He is also the founder of The Orange County Improv Festival and founder and former director of the The Improv Cup. He has been performing improv for 25 plus years and coaching/teaching for a decade. He has studied under instructors from iO West & Chicago, The Annoyance Theater, Groundlings, Second City, UCB & The Pack Theater. Josh is the creator of Spectacles Improv Engine's unique focus-based curriculum. He has proudly taught and headlined many festivals all over the world.
