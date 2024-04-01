Market Size of Smart Weapons Industry to Reach $23.96 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 5% CAGR ( 2021-2030)

Smart Weapons

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a new report on the “Smart Weapons Market.” This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart weapons sector throughout the forecast period. The report offers extensive information on top market segments categorized into product, technology, platform, and region. Additionally, this report illustrates the scope of the market in terms of market dynamics, key benefits, market size & share analysis, and business competitiveness. All information on the global smart weapons sector is a valuable resource for organizations, new competitors, and shareholders to make wise decisions to achieve their goals and long-term success.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

The global smart weapons market size was valued at $14.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.96 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 5%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 :

This report analyzes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global smart weapons industry, aiding businesses in comprehending the dynamics influencing market expansion. The growth is attributed to the rise in demand for sophisticated precision strike weapons and an increase in the number of security challenges from terrorist groups. Nevertheless, regulatory constraints on arms transportation are predicted to impede market growth. Moreover, the surge in defense expenditure by governments of leading economies is expected to provide prolific opportunities for future market expansion.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

> 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

The development of guidance systems is a key trend in smart weapons technology. These systems use technologies such as GPS, inertial navigation, and laser guidance to accurately target and hit the desired goals. Increased accuracy provided by improved guidance systems reduces collateral damage and increases the success rate of missions.

> 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Miniaturization is the process of reducing the size of smart weapons while maintaining their capabilities. Downsizing smart weapons makes it more convenient for military forces to transport, deploy, and conceal, giving them greater flexibility and speed during warfare. Furthermore, miniaturization enables smart weapons to be combined with unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones, expanding the range and versatility of smart weapons.

> 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐀𝐈)

Advancements in AI technology is allowing smart weapons to operate with increased autonomy and decision-making abilities. AI algorithms have the capability to process large quantities of data, recognize threats, and adapt to evolving battlefield circumstances in real time. Autonomous smart weapons relieve human operators of cognitive load and have the potential to execute complex missions with limited human intervention.

> 𝐀𝐬𝐲𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭

Nowadays, advanced weapons systems are being developed to work in asymmetric combat scenarios, where various military resources are connected and share real-time data. These arms have the capability to gather targeting information from other platforms such as surveillance planes, satellites, or ground-based sensors, allowing for coordinated and simultaneous attacks on multiple targets.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

The global smart weapons market is categorized according to product, technology, platform, and geographic regions.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 -

Guided Firearms

Directed Energy Weapons

Missiles

Guided Projectiles

Munitions

Guided Rockets

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 -

GPS

Infrared

Laser

Radar

Others

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 -

Land

Air

Naval

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive remarkable growth in the Smart Weapons Market throughout the projected timeframe.

Porter's Five Forces analysis model assesses how the power dynamics between buyers and suppliers influence stakeholders' ability to make strategic business decisions and build beneficial supplier-buyer relationships, thereby enhancing profitability and competitiveness.

An in-depth analysis of the global smart weapons market segmentation helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The research report encompasses an analysis of both regional and global smart weapons market trends, examining their application areas, key players, and market growth strategies.

The global smart weapons market is divided into regions, and the major countries in each region are identified based on their contribution to global income.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 :

This research report focuses on the competitive landscape of the global smart weapons market. It defines a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors in the market, which helps to understand the wider commercial environment and the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the leading players in the market. These players implement various growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, expansion of geographical reach, and the launch of new products or technologies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

MBDA

Thales Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

