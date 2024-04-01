Surgical Site Infections Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

surgical site infections market

Surgical Site Infections Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Surgical Site Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Surgical Site Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Surgical Site Infections market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Surgical Site Infections Market Research Report

• The increase in market size is a direct consequence of the increasing incident population of Surgical Site Infections patients in the 7MM.

• According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (n.d), SSIs are among the most common healthcare associated infections (HAI) (22% of all infections). 2%-5% of patients undergoing inpatient surgery develop aSSI. Each SSI is associated with approximately 7-10 additional postoperative hospital days.

• The leading Surgical Site Infections Companies working in the market include Destiny Pharma, PolyPid, Menarini Group Pharma, Botanix Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Zurex Pharma, and others.

• Promising Surgical Site Infections Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Ciprodiazole, DFA-02 Antibiotic Gel, ZuraPrep, Ertapenem, XF-73, D-PLEX, cefuroxime, Dalbavancin, daptomycin, ZuraGard, and others.

• March 2024: Zurex Pharma Inc. announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for 70% v/v Isopropyl Alcohol Surgical Solution and 2%w/v Chlorhexidine Gluconate / 70% v/v Isopropyl Alcohol. This study will evaluate a new topical skin antiseptic perioperative preparation and the standard of care to determine efficacy on the rates of surgical site infections of surgical patients. Safety will also be assessed.

• March 2024: Diakonie-Klinikum Schwäbisch Hall gGmbH- A Prospective, Controlled Monocentric Study Evaluating the 6:1 Suture Technique Using Suture Material Monomax® for Abdominal Wall Closure After Primary Abdominal Incision.

• March 2024: MB Pharma S.R.O. announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for IMP. The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate the safety of DUOFAG® and the clinical and microbiological change within 10 weeks after the start of treatment or until healing.

• March 2024: Karolinska University Hospital- This prospective randomized study aims to determine whether intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC), 75 patients, beneath functional bracing compared to treatment-as-usual in plaster cast, 75 patients, can reduce the Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) incidence and promote healing of sutured acute Achilles tendon ruptures.



Surgical Site Infections Overview

A surgical site infection (SSI) is an infection that occurs after surgery in the part of the body where the surgery took place. Surgical site infections can sometimes be superficial infections involving the skin only. Other surgical site infections are more serious and can involve tissues under the skin, organs, or implanted material.

Surgical Site Infections Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Surgical Site Infections Incident Cases

• Surgical Site Infections Organ-specific Cases

• Surgical Site Infections Treatable Cases

• Surgical Site Infections Type-specific Cases

Surgical Site Infections Market Landscape

People having surgery are cared for by healthcare providers that monitor surgical site infection rates (including post discharge infections) and provide feedback to relevant staff and stakeholders for continuous improvement through adjustment of clinical practice. As surgical site infections take a massive toll on resources and cause morbidity and mortality, there are many general rules and guidelines in place to prevent them in the first place. These include preoperative skin preparation, using films on the skin, theatre sterility rules, perioperative and postoperative prophylactic antibiotics, and dressings. Also, improving the patient's natural defense mechanisms such as early mobilization and improving nutritional status.

Surgical Site Infections Pipeline Development

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Surgical Site Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Surgical Site Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

Surgical Site Infections Market Dynamics

Surgical Site Infections market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the disease and better approaches to therapy development worldwide

Surgical Site Infections Drugs Uptake

• Zurex Pharma, Inc. is evaluating ZuraGard, new topical skin antiseptic perioperative preparation and the standard of care to determine efficacy on the rates of surgical site infections of surgical patients. It is being developed as an applicator which rapidly saturates the sponge tip and reduce prep time. Its is patented hourglass design and thumb-guide activation enable onehand application. In clinical trials, ZuraGard showed less skin irritation, and overall greater microbial reduction compared to a common 2% w/v CHG/70%v/v Isopropyl Alcohol product. Presently it is in Phase III stage.

• PolyPid Ltd. Is conducting Phase III, prospective, multinational, multicenter, randomized, controlled, two-arm, double blind study to assess efficacy and safety of D-PLEX administered concomitantly with the standard of care (SoC), compared to a SoC treated control arm, in prevention of Post Abdominal Surgery Incisional Infection. D-PLEX is a new formulation of extended controlled release of Doxycycline in the applied area for about 30 days.

Surgical Site Infections Therapies and Companies

• Ciprodiazole: MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals

• DFA-02 Antibiotic Gel: Duke Clinical Research Institute

• ZuraPrep: Zurex Pharma, Inc.

• Ertapenem: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

• XF-73: Destiny Pharma Plc

• D-PLEX: PolyPid Ltd.

• cefuroxime: GlaxoSmithKline

• Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics

• daptomycin: Cubist Pharmaceutical

• ZuraGard: Zurex Pharma, Inc.

Scope of the Surgical Site Infections Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Surgical Site Infections Companies- Destiny Pharma, PolyPid, Menarini Group Pharma, Botanix Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Zurex Pharma, and others.

• Surgical Site Infections Pipeline Therapies- Ciprodiazole, DFA-02 Antibiotic Gel, ZuraPrep, Ertapenem, XF-73, D-PLEX, cefuroxime, Dalbavancin, daptomycin, ZuraGard, and others.

• Surgical Site Infections Market Dynamics: Surgical Site Infections Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

4. Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Market Overview at a Glance

5. Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Treatment

11. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Marketed Products

12. Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Emerging Therapies

13. Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

