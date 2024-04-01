Market Size of Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Industry Set to Soar to $5 Trillion by 2031, Driven by a Robust 36.3% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, The self-driving electric vehicle market was valued at $0.23 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in demand for low-emission and safe transportation, surge in the development of safety features, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global self-driving electric vehicle market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs and privacy & security issues restrict the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancement & research, and the growing use of self-driving electric vehicles for ride-hailing and delivery services will present new growth opportunities for the global self-driving electric vehicle market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the battery electric vehicles segment contributed the largest share of more than half of the global self-driving electric vehicle market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surge in the deployment of AI and assistive technologies such as radar and computer vision in battery electric vehicles. However, the fuel cell electric vehicles segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles from traditional vehicles to control emissions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment grabbed the highest share of more than 90% of the overall self-driving electric vehicles market size in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. This is because of the rise in the development of autonomous and high performing self-driving electric passenger vehicles. Moreover, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 40.9% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by government initiatives in various countries across the globe to adopt zero-emission technology for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global self-driving ev market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The market in the region is driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, government funding, and investments in autonomous technologies. However, the market in North America is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 38.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market is driven by an increase in the launch of a new range of self-driving electric vehicles on roads to offer safe transportation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟐 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the level of automation, the level 2 segment contributed to the largest share of around 90% of the global self-driving electric vehicle market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for safety features and semi-autonomous driving technology in vehicles. On the other hand, the level 3 segment is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 39.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to the rise in government approval to test level 3 autonomous technology in some countries.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the sales of self-driving electric vehicles, owing to the disruption of the entire global automotive supply chain, and plant closure.

However, several manufacturers focused on the design and development of self-driving electric vehicles post pandemic for the delivery and logistic industries.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

General Motors

Volkswagen AG

Daimler AG

Volvo Group

Tesla

HONDA MOTOR CO., Ltd

Hyundai motor company

Ford Motor Company

BMW AG

