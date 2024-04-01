Market Size of Automotive Driveline Industry to Reach $545.8 Billion by 2031, Propelled by a Strong 7.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Driveline Market Share, Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Drive Type, by Vehicle Class, by Propulsion Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

The global automotive driveline market size was valued at $257.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $545.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of automotive driveline is typically attributed to the assembly of components that conveys power to driving wheel of a vehicle. It consists of components such as drive shafts, the axles, the CV joints, the U joints, the wheels, and the transmission of vehicle which transfer power or torque to the driving wheels of the vehicle to move it forward.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10379

The U joints transmit power to the wheels allowing different angles, CV joints can bend in any direction letting the wheels move at constant velocity, axles deliver power from the final drive assembly to the wheels and transmissions transmit power from the engine to the drive shaft and the rear wheels. Currently, innovations in driveline technologies with the rise in popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) have made EVs more competitive than conventional ICE vehicles. For instance, in August 2021, Schaeffler AG bought in further development in its electric axle by introducing the 800-volt power electronics and thermal management system. These improvements increased the efficiency of the electric drive, which further increased the effective range of electric vehicles.

In addition, the automotive driveline market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in February 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen AG partnered with Mahindra Racing, a motor racing team based in Banbury, UK, to offer its driveline technology for the championship. This included the electric motor, transmission and silicon carbide-based power electronics for the racing vehicles of Mahindra racing.

The factors such as rise in automobile production, innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems, and increase in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) supplement the growth of the automotive driveline market. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material and decrease in vehicle ownership owing to increase in shared mobility are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, increase in infrastructural developments in EV manufacturing enhancement of all-wheel drive for future vehicles and advancements in technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-driveline-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the automotive sector on a global level, which in turn leads to considerable drop in automotive sales, insufficiency of raw material, and others. As a result, the production of driveline components witnessed decline due to the world's economic ecosystems. Moreover, for instance, the raw material required to produce components was facing severe challenges. Moreover, companies operating in the automotive driveline technology market have seen a 17-19% decline in sales. However, government support in recovery incentives is expected to return the sales to normal. In addition, companies accelerating growth in e drive development focus on strengthening a strong supply chain and maintaining contact with customers & suppliers. These measures allow the business to respond dynamically to rebound. The market is expected to recover in the second half of 2021 owing to government affairs of some regions such as North America and Europe returning to normal. Similarly, the fastest recovery rates in some regions are also expected to boost the demand for the product in the near period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By drive type, the all-wheel drive (AWD) segment dominates the global automotive driveline market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle class, the luxury segment dominates the global automotive driveline market in terms of growth rate.

By propulsion type, the electric segment dominates the global automotive driveline market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the light commercial vehicle segment dominates the global automotive driveline market in terms of growth rate.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10379

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BorgWarner Inc.,

Continental AG,

DENSO Corporation,

Ford Motor Company,

GKN Automotive Limited,

Hitachi Ltd,

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd,

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd,

Melrose industries PLC,

MSL Driveline Systems Limited,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Schaeffler AG,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Valeo,

Volkswagen AG,

Xlerate Driveline India Ltd.,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Automotive Flooring Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-flooring-market

Automotive Keyless Entry System Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/keyless-vehicle-access-control-systems-market-A10135

Automotive Traction Inverters Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-traction-inverters-market-A09719