Macao University of Tourism takes a big step forward to nurturing elite talents

MACAU, April 1 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies has changed its name to the Macao University of Tourism with effect from today (1 April), and its Chinese and Portuguese names to be 澳門旅遊大學 and Universidade de Turismo de Macau respectively, with the abbreviation changed to the initials UTM.

In the future, the Macao University of Tourism will, as usual, undertake the tasks entrusted to it by the Government and the mission entrusted to it by the times, and adhere to the constant innovation and strengthening of the construction of programmes and academic disciplines, in order to further enhance the education quality as well as the standard of teaching and research, with a view to nurturing more elite talents.

The mission of UTM is to become a leading higher education institution in internationalised tourism and service industry studies that equips students with professional knowledge and technical competence in preparation for taking on leadership responsibilities in the industry, and to become a globally recognised destination for tourism studies. With the most diverse range of tourism and hospitality programmes in Macao, UTM is committed to providing talent supports to the development of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure. The new academic year will see the launch of the Bachelor of Science in International Business and Innovative Communication programme, the revamped Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management programme; two Masters programmes in the field of Events Management; and the Doctor of Business Administration programme. These programmes aim to equip students who aspire to pursue career in the related industries with a good knowledge base, so as to respond to the changes in the tourism industry and the social demand for multidisciplinary professionals in different sectors.

UTM continuously enhances the teaching facilities of its two campuses, with the Silver Jubilee Building and the new Accommodation Building at the Taipa Campus currently under construction, in a mission to create a new academic building and hospitality training space. The project is expected to be completed next year and by that time the educational environment and training units of the University will be further expanded and optimised, providing faculty members and students with adequate and diversified education and training space, which will be conducive to the provision of a more comprehensive learning experience.

The rapid development of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin also brings new opportunities for the development of higher education in Macao. In the future, UTM will utilise the vast geographical and developmental strength of Hengqin to create a larger environment for research, teaching and activities for faculty members and students, with the aim of cultivating talents for the Greater Bay Area and the country.

Furthermore, to tie in with the change of name, the domain name of the official website and email address of UTM will be changed to utm.edu.mo with immediate effect, replacing the old domain name iftm.edu.mo. The old address will work for a transition period until 31 December 2025.