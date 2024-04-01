Aerial Imaging Market Size & Share Surpass $8.52 billion by 2030, Evolving at a CAGR 14.2% - 2030

Aerial Imaging Market

The report segments the global aerial imaging market on the basis of application, end user, platform, and region.

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟐𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure, and increase in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention have boosted the growth of the global aerial imaging market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/294

The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players analyzed in the aerial imaging market include Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC, Blom Norway AS, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLC, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V., Global UAV Technologies Ltd, Kucera International and Landiscor.

Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the urban planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerial-imaging-market/purchase-options

On the basis of end user, the government segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around one-fifth of the market. However, the agriculture and forestry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.

The global aerial imaging market share is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/294

The global aerial imaging market growth includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Blom Norway AS, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLC, Global UAV Technologies Ltd., Fugro N.V., Kucera International, and Landiscor.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By Application, the geospatial mapping segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global aerial imaging market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2473695/0/en/Commercial-Satellite-Imaging-Market-to-Surpass-9-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Electrification Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/05/2662272/0/en/Aircraft-Electrification-Market-Predicted-to-Reach-21-8-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-13-5-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301867967.html

Electric Aircraft Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-aircraft-market-size-to-reach-23-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301794157.html