The government approves a proposal to amend the Anti-Corruption Commission Law

Wed. 27 of March of 2024, 18:54h

At its meeting on March 27th 2024, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Law Proposal for the second amendment to Law No. 8/2009, of July 15th, on the Anti-Corruption Commission, presented by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Since the Anti-Corruption Commission was set up, the requirement for an enhanced quorum to elect its Commissioner has hampered the normal and regular electoral process, thus compromising the functioning of this criminal police body specialising in the fight against corruption. With this law, the Commissioner can be elected or dismissed by an absolute majority of the Members of the National Parliament, and the requirement that at least three-quarters of the Members in office be present will be removed.

This Law Proposal also stipulates that the Commissioner whose mandate expires will remain in office until the new incumbent takes office, thus guaranteeing the continuity of public service and the fulfilment of the mission for which the Anti-Corruption Commission was created.

The Law Proposal will now be submitted for consideration and voting by the National Parliament.