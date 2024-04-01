Spinal Cord Injury Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Spinal Cord Injury Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s report titled “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” provides a comprehensive analysis of Spinal Cord Injury. The report includes a detailed examination of the historical and projected epidemiology data that includes diagnosed prevalent cases of Spinal Cord Injury segmented by gender-specific and cause-specific cases. The Spinal Cord Injury market report offers an in-depth understanding of the various aspects related to the patient population, including diagnosis, prescriptions patterns, physician perspectives, market access, treatment, and future market developments for the seven major markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Key Takeaways from Spinal Cord Injury Market Research Report

• The key driver for the surge in Spinal Cord Injury market size is the rise in number of cases of during the forecast period (2023-2032).

• The total Spinal Cord Injury diagnosed cases in the 7MM was estimated to be ~722,000 cases in 2021, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2023-2032).

• Males are affected more as compared to females, in case of Spinal Cord Injury.

• The leading Spinal Cord Injury Companies working in the market include StemCyte, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Kringle Pharma, AbbVie, Nipro Corporation, ReNetX Bio Inc, Neurofix, and others.

• Promising Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, MT-3921, Elezanumab, and others.

• March 2024: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for MT-3921. The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy and safety of intravenous (IV) infusions of MT-3921 to placebo in subjects with acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injury. Subjects meeting eligibility criteria will enter the 6-month double-blind period. Subjects will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive MT-3921 or placebo in a double blind manner.

• March 2024: Moleac Pte Ltd announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for NeuroAiD. SATURN investigates the promising role of NeuroAiD in patients with spinal cord injury and will provide important information on the feasibility of conducting larger controlled trials.

• March 2024: NervGen Pharma announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for NVG-291. To evaluate the effect of NVG-291 on descending connectivity in subjects with subacute and chronic SCI (20 subjects per Cohort and results will be analyzed separately) using objective electrophysiological measures, in addition to clinical assessments. To evaluate safety and tolerability of NVG-291 in a SCI population, as measured by clinical assessments (Physical Examination, Vital Signs, ECG, etc.) as well as clinical laboratory measures.

Spinal Cord Injury Overview

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a serious medical condition that causes the functional, psychological, and socioeconomic disorders. Long-term, secondary medical complications are common and play an important role in the continuum of care for patients with SCI. Complications are a frequent cause of morbidity and mortality and lead to increased rates of re-hospitalization, loss of employability, and decreased quality of life. The most common cause of spinal cord injury is trauma. Nearly half of the injuries are caused by motor vehicle accidents. Other types of trauma include: falls from height, violence (stabbing or gunshot wounds to the spine), and sporting injuries (diving, football, rugby, equestrian, etc.).

Spinal Cord Injury Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Spinal Cord Injury Gender-specific Cases

• Spinal Cord Injury Cause-specific Cases

• Spinal Cord Injury Diagnosed Cases

• Total Spinal Cord Injury cases at Neurological Level

Spinal Cord Injury Market Landscape

The landscape of Spinal cord injury (CSCI) management is quickly changing as the heterogeneity of patients, and long-term importance of key early interventions are increasingly being recognized. Combinatorial neuro-protective and neuroregenerative strategies are most likely to be effective moving forward given the multifaceted nature of the injury; however, this approach may require tailoring to specific patient subgroups. Overall, the rise in spinal cord injury patient population, increased funding by governmental bodies, and vigorous R&D activities are further expected to propel the SCI market during the forecast period (2023–2032).

Spinal Cord Injury Emerging Therapies

• Orthostatic hypotension (pressure stockings and abdominal binders, adequate hydration, etc.)

• Respiratory complications (positioning and postural changes, breathing techniques, spontaneous cough and cough assistance)

• Autonomic dysreflexia (Nifedipine)

• Bladder dysfunction(anticholinergic medications, α-blockers)

• Pain Syndromes (analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and opioids)

Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights

Many therapeutic strategies have been proposed to overcome neurodegenerative events and reduce secondary neuronal damage. Efforts have also been devoted in developing neuroprotective and neuroregenerative therapies that promote neuronal recovery and outcome. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies, such as Kringle Parma, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and many more are actively working toward the development of potential therapies in order to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics.

Spinal Cord Injury Market Dynamics

The Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

Spinal Cord Injury Drugs Uptake

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics is developing AST-OPC1 for the treatment of SCI. They already have proof-of-principle data that murine inhibitory nerve cells integrate in the adult spinal cord and improve symptoms in an animal model of chronic spinal cord injury. OPC1 is an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is currently in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for acute spinal cord injuries (SCI). OPC1 has received a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA, which include accelerated programs intended to facilitate the development and review process, including early interactions with FDA during clinical development and enhanced favorability for marketing approval.

• KP-100IT is the drug candidate that is being developed by Kringle Pharma for acute spinal cord injury. It is an HGF that has been shown to exhibit a wide variety of physiological activities, not only as a mitogenic factor for liver cells but also as mitogenic, anti-apoptotic (cell death), morphogenic, and angiogenic factors for various other types of cells. The company announced the initiation of Phase III clinical trial in July 2020 following the submission of a clinical trial notification to the PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) in June. The drug is also being investigated in Phase III for Acute Spinal Cord Injury.

• Abbvie is developing Elezanumab is a monoclonal antibody of the human immunoglobulin (Ig)G1 isotype that binds selectively to repulsive guidance molecule A (RGMa). Elezanumab (ABT-555) is being investigated to treat spinal cord injuries and acute ischemic stroke. RGMa is an inhibitor of axonal outgrowth and recognized as an important factor in inhibiting neuronal regeneration and functional recovery following central nervous system (CNS) damage. Elezanumab is being investigated to treat spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and acute ischemic stroke. AbbVie has received orphan drug and fast track designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for elezanumab (ABT-555) to treat spinal cord injury.

Spinal Cord Injury Treatment Landscape

In the initial care of a patient with a spinal cord injury, the foremost priority is to establish and secure the airway, ensure proper breathing, and maintain circulation. This is followed by the crucial step of immobilizing the spine in the field to prevent any further harm to the vulnerable spinal cord during transportation. It is of paramount importance to recognize and triage SCI patients appropriately in the early stages to guarantee the prompt delivery of specialized treatments at dedicated centers.

Scope of the Spinal Cord Injury Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Spinal Cord Injury Companies- StemCyte, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Kringle Pharma, AbbVie, Nipro Corporation, ReNetX Bio Inc, Neurofix, and others.

• Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Therapies- NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, MT-3921, Elezanumab, and others.

• Spinal Cord Injury Market Dynamics: Spinal Cord Injury Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Spinal Cord Injury Market Overview at a Glance

4. Key Events

5. Spinal Cord Injury Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Executive Summary of Spinal Cord Injury

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Spinal Cord Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Spinal Cord Injury Marketed Therapies

10. Emerging Spinal Cord Injury Therapies

11. Spinal Cord Injury Patient Journey

12. Spinal Cord Injury: 7MM Analysis

13. The United States: Spinal Cord Injury Market Size

14. EU4 and the UK: Spinal Cord Injury Market Size

15. Japan: Spinal Cord Injury Market Size

16. Spinal Cord Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Unmet Needs

18. SWOT Analysis

19. Spinal Cord Injury KOL Views

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight’s Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

