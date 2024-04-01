Flavored Yogurt Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026, Driven by Health Awareness and Diverse Flavor Offerings

Flavored Yogurt Market to hit $92.3 billion by 2026, driven by health awareness and diverse flavor options.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report released by Allied Market Research, titled "Flavored Yogurt Market by Type, Application, and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is poised to demonstrate an incremental revenue opportunity of $28.7 billion from 2018 to 2026.

The popularity of flavored yogurts, such as strawberry, vanilla, peach, and blueberry, stems from their distinct aroma and taste profiles, making them favored choices among consumers. These yogurts are widely consumed for breakfast, snacks, desserts, and beverages, particularly by health-conscious individuals. With the shift towards convenience foods driven by busy lifestyles, flavored yogurt has emerged as a preferred option due to its nutritional properties and diverse flavor offerings.

The growth of the flavored yogurt market is fueled by increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with yogurt consumption. Health-conscious consumers are actively seeking nutritional food products like flavored yogurt and other dairy items. Yogurt serves as a rich source of essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. Moreover, it is amenable to fortification to boost its nutritional content and can accommodate various flavor additions, enhancing both taste and visual appeal.

The flavored yogurt market is segmented based on flavor, distribution channel, type, and region.

Flavor Segmentation:

Strawberry, vanilla, peach, blueberry, and others are the primary flavor categories.

Strawberry stands out as the most favored option among consumers due to its vibrant color, sweet taste, and smooth texture.

The strawberry segment was valued at $25.8 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026, reaching $36.1 billion by 2026.

The blueberry segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Distribution channel segmentation:

segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets emerge as the leading distribution channels, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, reaching $33.8 billion by 2026.

E-commerce is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and consumer preference for convenience.

Type Segmentation:

categorized into conventional and organic segments.

Conventional yogurt held a significant share in 2018, but the organic segment is expected to witness higher growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards organic food products.

Growing awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals on health further boosts the attractiveness of organic yogurt.

The flavored yogurt industry is analyzed across various regions, including:

1. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4. LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa)

Europe emerges as a significant market for flavored yogurt, attributed to high per capita consumption in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. Consumers in these regions are drawn to the diverse flavors and textures offered by flavored yogurts, driving market growth.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with flavored yogurt consumption. As consumers in the region become more health-conscious, demand for flavored yogurt is anticipated to surge.

Key Findings of the Flavored Yogurt Market:

Market Valuation: The flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, demonstrating steady growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Organic Segment Growth: The organic segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, reflecting increasing consumer preference for organic food products.

Distribution Channel Dominance: In 2018, the supermarket/hypermarket segment emerged as the leading distribution channel, holding one-third of the global flavored yogurt market share, highlighting the significance of retail outlets in yogurt sales.

Regional Market Dynamics: Germany stood out as the most prominent market in the Europe region in 2018 and is expected to maintain a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, showcasing sustained growth prospects in the European market.

Key Players: Major players in the flavored yogurt market include Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery, demonstrating the competitive landscape of the industry.

