Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/31/24 at 1803 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Kenneth Carter
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth Carter (58) of Hartland, VT. Carter was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license, had court ordered conditions of release not to operate a vehicle without a valid license, and an in-state arrest warrant stemming from an arrest for operating with a criminally suspended license. Carter was taken into custody without incident and transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. Carter was released with citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/01/24 at 1230 hours for his warrant and 05/21/24 at 0800 hours for the remaining charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
a. 04/01/24 at 1230 hours
b. 05/21/24 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600