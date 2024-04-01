Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24B1002247

DATE/TIME: 03/31/24 at 1803 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Kenneth Carter

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth Carter (58) of Hartland, VT. Carter was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license, had court ordered conditions of release not to operate a vehicle without a valid license, and an in-state arrest warrant stemming from an arrest for operating with a criminally suspended license. Carter was taken into custody without incident and transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. Carter was released with citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/01/24 at 1230 hours for his warrant and 05/21/24 at 0800 hours for the remaining charges.

a. 04/01/24 at 1230 hours

b. 05/21/24 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

