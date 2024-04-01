Berlin Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002191

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2024 at 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding

ACCUSED: Jason McCurry

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/31/2024 at 1907 hours, VSP Berlin responded to the China Fun restaurant on Main St in Waitsfield for an unruly and intoxicated customer. Upon arrival Troopers observed the person of interest, Jason McCurry, leaving the scene and driving erratically. Troopers attempted a traffic stop and McCurry did not yield to the emergency lights, and he continued to drive away in a gross negligent manner almost colliding with oncoming traffic. Troopers discontinued the attempts to stop it and the vehicle eventually came to a stop further south on VT RT 100. McCurry was taken into custody, and he showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI at the Berlin Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: Included.