Berlin Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002191
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2024 at 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding
ACCUSED: Jason McCurry
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/31/2024 at 1907 hours, VSP Berlin responded to the China Fun restaurant on Main St in Waitsfield for an unruly and intoxicated customer. Upon arrival Troopers observed the person of interest, Jason McCurry, leaving the scene and driving erratically. Troopers attempted a traffic stop and McCurry did not yield to the emergency lights, and he continued to drive away in a gross negligent manner almost colliding with oncoming traffic. Troopers discontinued the attempts to stop it and the vehicle eventually came to a stop further south on VT RT 100. McCurry was taken into custody, and he showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI at the Berlin Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: Included.