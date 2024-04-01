Private First Class Keyla Nalley Achieves Top Female Score on Army Combat Fitness Test
EINPresswire.com/ -- Private First Class Keyla Nalley, a 2023 graduate of Freedom High School in Orlando, Florida, continues to make waves in her military career. Enlisting in the United States Army in June 2023 as an Airborne Soldier and Military Intelligence Analyst, Nalley has recently showcased her exceptional physical prowess by achieving the highest female score in her platoon on the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).
As a dual enrollment student attending Valencia College during her junior and senior years of high school, Nalley demonstrated her commitment to academic excellence and personal development. This dedication has carried over into her military career, where she has excelled both mentally and physically.
The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is the United States Army's newest physical fitness test, designed to better assess soldiers' ability to perform tasks relevant to combat situations. The test consists of six events:
1. Strength Deadlift: Measures lower-body strength by lifting increasingly heavier weights from the ground.
2. Standing Power Throw: Evaluates explosive power through throwing a 10-pound medicine ball backward over the head.
3. Hand-Release Push-Up: Tests upper-body strength and endurance with a variation of the traditional push-up.
4. Sprint-Drag-Carry: Assesses anaerobic capacity and agility with a series of sprints, drags, and carries.
5. Leg Tuck: Evaluates core strength and endurance by hanging from a bar and bringing the knees up to touch the elbows.
6. Two-Mile Run: Measures aerobic capacity and endurance with a timed two-mile run.
Private First Class Keyla Nalley's exceptional performance on the ACFT is a testament to her dedication to physical fitness and readiness for the challenges of military service.
About the Role of 35 Foxtrot Military Intelligence Analyst:
As a 35 Foxtrot Military Intelligence Analyst, Private First Class Keyla Nalley plays a critical role in gathering, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence to support military operations. This role involves using advanced technology and analytical skills to provide commanders with timely and accurate information for decision-making. Additionally, as an airborne soldier, Nalley is trained to conduct intelligence-gathering missions from aircraft and to deploy into hostile environments via parachute.
Following her completion of basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in November 2023, Private First Class Keyla Nalley immediately began Advanced Individual Training for her Military Intelligence MOS (35F). Upon completion of her training at Fort Huachuca, AZ, she will attend US Army Airborne School before being permanently stationed at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) for her first tour of duty.
Private First Class Keyla Nalley's achievement on the Army Combat Fitness Test and her dedication to her military training reflect her commitment to excellence and readiness for the challenges ahead.
