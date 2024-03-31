MPD Investigating Fatal Indoor Shooting in Navy Yard Neighborhood

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside of a residential building in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 3:03 a.m., First District Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, for the report of the sound of gunshots inside of a residential building. Officers located a man inside the building with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old Michael James Quander Jr., of Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24048025