SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Argo Blockchain plc - ARBK

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Argo Blockchain plc (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARBK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Argo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 5, 2024, Argo issued a press release “announc[ing] that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of its data center located in Mirabel, Quebec (the ‘Mirabel Facility’) for total consideration of $6.1 million (the ‘Transaction’)” and that “[t]he net proceeds from the Transaction are expected to first repay the Mirabel Facility’s outstanding mortgage in full, with the remainder expected to be used to repay debt owed to Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd.”

On this news, Argo’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.41 per share, or 18.64%, to close at $1.79 per share on March 5, 2024.

