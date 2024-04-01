Infant Nutrition Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.66% to reach US$104.136 billion by 2029
The infant nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% from US$62.127 billion in 2022 to US$104.136 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the infant nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$104.136 billion by 2029.
Infant nutrition means offering infants the essential nutrients for the growth, development, and well-being is referred to as infant nutrition. The practice is highly important as it significantly contributes to lowering the risk of chronic illnesses, promoting cognitive and physical advancement, and reducing rates of sickness and death. The use of infant formula, prepared baby food, and dried baby food is used to bridges the transition from breastmilk to solid foods. It offers vital nutrients for infants who are not yet prepared for regular meals. Growing research and development initiatives in product innovation for infant nutrition is the primary driving force behind the global infant nutrition market growth. For instance, in October 2022 Bobbie, a company specializing in organic infant formula, introduced Bobbie Labs, a specialized center for research and development. The primary objective of this endeavor is to enhance infant nutrition through scientific investigation. Bobbie Labs concentrate on multiple domains such as formula advancement, infant gastrointestinal well-being, and maternal psychological well-being, all with the aim of establishing a more knowledgeable and supportive approach to infant feeding.
Products for infant nutrition are tailored to support babies as they move from breastfeeding or formula to solid foods. The category includes a variety of items such as ready-to-eat meals, cereals, fruit and vegetable purees, and specialized formulas formulated to address allergies or digestive concerns. The primary goal of these products is to ensure babies receive necessary nutrients while adapting to a more diverse diet.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby increasing global infant nutrition market growth. For instance, in October 2023 Nestle introduced Sinergity, an innovative infant formula advancement. The blend combines specific probiotics with six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to support the development of infants. It leverages state-of-the-art scientific advancements to unlock potential health benefits for babies. In July 2023, Bobbie, a company specializing in organic infant formula, completed the acquisition of Nature's One. The strategic decision ensures Bobbie's access to Nature's One's advanced manufacturing facility, allowing them to have complete control over the production process.
The global infant nutrition market, based on product type is segmented into three categories namely infant formula, prepared baby food, dried baby food. Dried baby food is expected to account for major share of global nutrition market. Owning to its extended period of storage and the possibility of personalization.
The worldwide market for infant nutrition, categorized by distribution channel, is divided into two main segments online and offline. Offline is expected to account for major share of global nutrition market. Owning parents to choose physical stores over online options when buying baby food. This decision allows parents to inspect the products themselves, receive help from experienced employees, and ensure safe delivery.
Based on geography, the market for global nutrition market is expanding significantly in the North America due to several factors. In countries like United States, Canada there is a growing need for infant nutrition in favourable industries, including food, manufacturing, packaging, healthcare, and retail. This demand is being driven by these nations. Due to increased infant population, research and developments in product innovation for infant nutrition products.
The research includes coverage of Nestle, Reckitt Bensicker Group, Danone, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, Abbott Nutrition, Friesland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, and Sonoco Products Company are significant market players in the global infant nutrition market.
The market analytics report segments the global infant nutrition market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
• Infant Formula
• Prepared Baby Food
• Dried Baby Food
• By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Others
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Norway
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled
• Nestle
• Reckitt Bensicker Group
• Danone
• Meiji Holdings Co Ltd
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• Abbott Nutrition
• Friesland Company
• BASF SE
• Cargill Incorporated
• Sonoco Products Company
